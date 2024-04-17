You probably like pasta, and we do, too — who doesn't? — but viral chef Danny Freeman loves pasta. So much so, in fact, that he's better known on the internet as Danny Loves Pasta, and even recently released a cookbook by the same name. Danny's delectable content is a mix of mind-blowing pasta art (often featuring popular album covers, cartoon characters, and more) and yummy Italian-American recipes that'll make your mouth water. Some of his most viral posts garner millions of views on TikTok, and he himself has earned a dedicated following with his unique pasta creations and authentic personality. Distractify chatted with Danny to learn about his dream collab, his funniest social media comments, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

DF: I'd love to get some of my grandmother's handwriting tattooed on my arm. I just need to find an old card from her where she wrote a sweet message!

What’s your most-used emoji?

DF: 😭 and 🥰

What’s the funniest comment you’ve ever gotten on social media?

DF: People comment all the time that their Italian ancestors are rolling over in their graves because my cooking is often not very traditional. I feel like the ground in Italy must be very shaky at this point from all the ancestors supposedly rolling around six feet under!

Source: Instagram/@dannylovespasta

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it" in your career?

DF: When I posted a recipe last year for Lasagna Soup that went super viral, thousands of people tagged me on social media after recreating the dish. Making cooking content can be very lonely since I do it all alone in my kitchen, so seeing so many people try a recipe I created made it all seem so real!

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

DF: I have worked with Giada De Laurentiis and her company Giadzy before on social media, but I would love to get to cook with her in the kitchen one day! She’s an Italian cooking icon.

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

DF: I edit my videos on a third-party app, so if there is a TikTok sound I want to use I will record a video using the sound, post it as a private video, then download it and import it into the third party app to get the sound. Several times I have accidentally posted public videos that are just a full minute of the camera staring up my nose in the most unflattering selfie you’ve ever seen.

Share a photo from your camera roll that makes you laugh every time you see it.

Source: Danny Freeman

DF: I attached a picture of my dog Bartley the first time he ever really got close to my older daughter when she was a baby. He looks so confused and disturbed by her.

Share your top three desert-island foods.

Pasta with tomato sauce

Pepperoni pizza

Pickles

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

DF: I like putting spicy mustard on places it doesn’t belong, like on pizza.

What’s your favorite pasta shape? Least favorite?

DF: My favorite shape to buy is penne and my favorite shape to make is Farfalle. I’m sorry, but I don’t really like linguine! I’d rather have a round spaghetti than the rectangular business of linguine.

If you could secretly start any rumor about yourself, what would it be?

DF: I would start a rumor that I have an Olympic medal. I am completely not athletic and will never accomplish anything in sports, so the rumor would be the closest I’ll ever get to living out my Olympic fantasy!

Who or what inspired your love of pasta?

DF: My grandmother was an amazing Italian-American cook, and for every holiday she would make a huge spread of Italian food. But I was a very picky eater as a kid, and the only thing I wanted was pasta! Whenever we would go to her house, she would pull out a special bowl of pasta she’d made just for me. That taught me that food can be so much more than just something we eat, but can also be a way to show love and care to the people in your life. That kicked off a lifelong obsession with pasta, which is truly love in a bowl!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?