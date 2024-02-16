Latinx SoCal native Happy Girl Emily Sanchez is not just a content creator — she's also a design entrepreneur and the dynamic founder of lifestyle brand Classy Casita, which launched in 2019. Since then, the brand has expanded from a personal blog into an e-commerce market full of plant care items, travel, and everything needed for healthy living, and it has even been featured in major retailers like Home Depot and Walmart. In addition to the Classy Casita empire, Emily also recently launched the Happy Girl Club, "a monthly meetup fostering stronger connections within her community through shared experiences." Distractify chatted with Emily to learn about her favorite fellow creator, her biggest career goal, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

ES: The only tattoo I have ever considered is the quote "Smile like you mean it" from my favorite The Killers song, so probably that!

What’s your most-used emoji?

😅

Talk about the moment you felt you had "made it" as a creator.

ES: Definitely the moment I was reached out to by my management because I saw they represented so many of my favorite creators, so it was amazing to know they also wanted to represent me.

What’s your favorite TV show?

ES: This is too difficult because it changes depending on what's new, but one I could watch over and over again is New Girl. It feels like a classic, LOL.

What inspired you to create the Happy Girl Club?

ES: I've always loved the idea of creating a space for women to come together and create new friendships through shared interests, whether that be online or in person, and the idea pretty much came to mind while I was traveling with friends. I'm reached out to a lot on Instagram by girls who say they wish they had friends like mine because we're always having fun, or girls who are new to the city and don't know how to meet other like minded women. So I had the idea of combining my love for hosting and event planning, to create this meetup club, where I can not only connect with the women who follow me and share my interests, but so they can also meet each other and hopefully create some new friendships.

The main purpose of Happy Girl Club is also to get out there and do things that spark those Happy Girl moments. So all of our events will involve some sort of activity, whether it's physical or artsy, and maybe it's something new that the girls may be trying for the first time, and that's what makes these events so fun and wholesome.

What's your current biggest career goal?

ES: My current biggest career goal is to scale more of my e-commerce business this year so I can begin to hire employees and I can build a full on system and really hit that "I made it moment" when it comes to my online shop. I have a great presence on Amazon and my wholesale accounts where I provide home/plant care products to shops all over the US and internationally, but really want to grow my online shop more.

Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.

ES: I love my mom too much to not say everything she cooks is the best meal I've ever had. Mexican moms just add so much love to every home cooked meal.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

ES: I would love to switch lives with an artist like Karol G or Becky G because I would love to know what it feels like to be a performer, and these women have been killing it!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

ES: Love Fernanda Cortes because she is always teaching me something new.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

ES: I have a few! Netflix, Hulu, HGTV, Nike, and Live Nation.

If you couldn’t be a creator, what would your dream job be?

ES: If I wasn't a creator, I would still want to be an entrepreneur and have different businesses, but a main focus of mine would be interior design and decorating for both residential and commercial.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

ES: A super warm blanket because I get way too cold, a self help book so I can stay sane, and a knife is a must! LOL.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?