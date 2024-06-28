NYC influencer and content creator Gianna Christine has a love for live music — and her social feeds prove it! In between her videos showcasing her life living in the Big Apple, Gianna shares up-close clips of some of her favorite artists as they perform live, standing in line for hours for a chance to get the best view. Gianna took the time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, sharing the details of her first-ever concert and her go-to bodega order.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

GC: When I was 11, I went to Taylor Swift’s "Fearless" tour! I had pretty good seats, but halfway through the concert, they invited me to move up to the front. Taylor saw my sign and did the hand heart to me — I was so excited! That moment ignited my love for live music and now I go to concerts all the time!

Source: Gianna Christine

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

GC: One of my subscribers who had been watching my videos for years came to an event I was hosting. She told me that I inspired her to start creating content about her daily life, and now she has her own community who loves her videos! It was such a special moment.

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

GC: Since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of being a movie producer! Even though I film my own adventures every day, I also love being behind the camera. I would love to work with a team to tell important stories.

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

GC: The first time was when I got a brand deal to film at a Justin Bieber concert. When I was in high school, I would save up for months to buy a ticket to his tour. Having the opportunity to go for work felt unreal!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

GC: I love Righteous Eats! They review NYC restaurants and focus on building community by highlighting immigrant-owned, minority-owned, and BIPOC-owned restaurants. Whenever I see a raving review, I know I have to check it out!

What’s your favorite color?

GC: Red! I am a stereotypical New Yorker with tons of black in my closet but I always reach for something red to give my outfits a pop.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

GC: "Chun-Li" by Nicki Minaj! One time I had a business meeting at a club to create content, and my friend volunteered for me to perform it. It was definitely out of my comfort zone but thankfully everyone loved it!

Source: Gianna Christine

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

GC: An iconic moment for me was when Shaggy messaged me after seeing my videos of him performing “It Wasn’t Me.” It’s always so cool when artists see the content I film at their shows. It makes waiting all day for a barricade spot worth it!

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

GC: One time I got so excited about a friend’s birthday gift that I posted it without thinking. I completely forgot that she could watch my story and ruin the surprise! I deleted it ASAP and the surprise worked out perfectly.

Describe your perfect cozy day.

GC: I love picking up a matcha to-go and finding an empty park to start a relaxing morning. Then I’d go to one of those movie theaters with the really comfy seats. And I’d finish my night by having dinner at a low-key jazz club.

What's the most New York experience you've had since moving to the city?

GC: One time I planned to have a chill day, so I went to breakfast with my friend in sweats. I didn’t realize NYFW was happening, and I ended up getting last-minute invites! So I got ready in 10 minutes by borrowing random pieces from my friend. I ended up spending the whole day going to shows from some of my favorite designers. I had the perfect end to my day with midnight dim sum at one of my favorite spots in Chinatown.

What's your bodega order?

GC: My go-to bodega order is bacon, egg, and cheese with salt, pepper, and ketchup (if you know you know).

What’s your No. 1 distraction?