NYC influencer and content creator Gianna Christine has a love for live music — and her social feeds prove it! In between her videos showcasing her life living in the Big Apple, Gianna shares up-close clips of some of her favorite artists as they perform live, standing in line for hours for a chance to get the best view.
Gianna took the time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, sharing the details of her first-ever concert and her go-to bodega order.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
GC: When I was 11, I went to Taylor Swift’s "Fearless" tour! I had pretty good seats, but halfway through the concert, they invited me to move up to the front. Taylor saw my sign and did the hand heart to me — I was so excited! That moment ignited my love for live music and now I go to concerts all the time!
Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.
GC: One of my subscribers who had been watching my videos for years came to an event I was hosting. She told me that I inspired her to start creating content about her daily life, and now she has her own community who loves her videos! It was such a special moment.
If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?
GC: Since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of being a movie producer! Even though I film my own adventures every day, I also love being behind the camera. I would love to work with a team to tell important stories.
What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?
GC: The first time was when I got a brand deal to film at a Justin Bieber concert. When I was in high school, I would save up for months to buy a ticket to his tour. Having the opportunity to go for work felt unreal!
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
GC: I love Righteous Eats! They review NYC restaurants and focus on building community by highlighting immigrant-owned, minority-owned, and BIPOC-owned restaurants. Whenever I see a raving review, I know I have to check it out!
What’s your favorite color?
GC: Red! I am a stereotypical New Yorker with tons of black in my closet but I always reach for something red to give my outfits a pop.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
GC: "Chun-Li" by Nicki Minaj! One time I had a business meeting at a club to create content, and my friend volunteered for me to perform it. It was definitely out of my comfort zone but thankfully everyone loved it!
Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?
GC: An iconic moment for me was when Shaggy messaged me after seeing my videos of him performing “It Wasn’t Me.” It’s always so cool when artists see the content I film at their shows. It makes waiting all day for a barricade spot worth it!
Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?
GC: One time I got so excited about a friend’s birthday gift that I posted it without thinking. I completely forgot that she could watch my story and ruin the surprise! I deleted it ASAP and the surprise worked out perfectly.
Describe your perfect cozy day.
GC: I love picking up a matcha to-go and finding an empty park to start a relaxing morning. Then I’d go to one of those movie theaters with the really comfy seats. And I’d finish my night by having dinner at a low-key jazz club.
What's the most New York experience you've had since moving to the city?
GC: One time I planned to have a chill day, so I went to breakfast with my friend in sweats. I didn’t realize NYFW was happening, and I ended up getting last-minute invites! So I got ready in 10 minutes by borrowing random pieces from my friend. I ended up spending the whole day going to shows from some of my favorite designers. I had the perfect end to my day with midnight dim sum at one of my favorite spots in Chinatown.
What's your bodega order?
GC: My go-to bodega order is bacon, egg, and cheese with salt, pepper, and ketchup (if you know you know).
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
GC: Definitely shopping. Whenever I’m running around the city and I see a cool vintage store or sample sale I can’t resist popping in to check it out!