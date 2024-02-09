You can't have a conversation about TikTok's niche world of avant-garde style without mentioning a few key names — one of those being Jaclyn of Lolfashiondump. The 21-year-old creator and student has made waves on the app through her unique sense of fashion, relatable videos, and infectiously sweet personality. Devoted viewers love to watch her put together wacky and fun outfit combos that often look straight out of a cartoon — in the best way. With inspo from Betsey Johnson to Betty Boop, Jaclyn's style will definitely keep you on your toes and in your seat. Distractify chatted with Jaclyn to learn about her favorite fellow creator, her go-to karaoke song, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

J: Oooh, I have one for my cat, Vivienne — it’s a Vivienne Westwood orb. So, I would say maybe one for my other little stinker, Venom... Or a Sylvia Plath quote. Maybe an Emily Dickinson one? I’m too indecisive for tattoos, haha.

What’s your most-used emoji?

J: My most-used emoji is the cry-laughing one (😂) ... A laugh a day keeps the doctors away ;)

What's the hardest piece in your closet to style?

J: I have a pair of Alexander McQueen tread slicks; they never sit right with my outfits ... super cute though. I should get on that!

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it" on social media?

J: I’d say when Betsey Johnson reposted my video, haha… It wasn’t that long ago, and I doubt she was the one to repost it, but she’s been an inspiration to me for years, so I did feel pretty cool, haha.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

J: Hmmmm... I don’t know, actually! was never a super fan-girly type of girl, haha.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

J: @uglybeige — she needs more recognition!

Who is your biggest inspiration when it comes to fashion?

J: I’d have to say Helena Bonham Carter!

If you could secretly make up any rumor about yourself, what would you say?

J: Hmmm... I’d say, “OMG, did you know @lolfashiondump is so awesome and epic in real life and she smells like strawberries and is the bestest, most gorgeous girl in the whole world?”

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

J: I’m a steak girly through and THROUGH! A rare filet mignon will never do me wrong, hahaha.

Your style is pretty unique, and you totally rock it — but have you ever been too nervous to post an outfit online?

J: I don’t think so… maybe in the beginning. I wasn’t used to the haters, but I guess it was more of an overwhelming feeling. The H8RS are still out there, but I just laugh and scroll, haha.

If you could hang out with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

J: I’d want to hang out with miss Betsey Johnson. She’s so silly and interesting, and I’d love to hear her thoughts and opinions (I'd also love to see her closet!)

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

J: "Jar of Hearts" by Christina Perri or "American Pie" by Don McLean — two totally different songs that mean a lot to me, LOL!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?