Content creator Taylor Cassidy describes herself as "your resident ray of sunshine," which couldn't be any more true. In addition to her informative videos about Black history and culture, her feel-good content, a mix of silly authenticity and joyous self love, has earned her millions of followers on TikTok. Seeing her videos pop up on your social feed truly feels like receiving a message from your best friend. In preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup, Taylor has partnered with LEGO as part of Team Unstoppable — a group of inspiring women and girls with the goal of "[challenging] stereotypes around play and creative building, and [encouraging] girls to unlock the freedom they need to play without boundaries." Distractify chatted with Taylor to learn about her go-to Starbucks order, her best fan interaction, and more.

What's your favorite color?

TC: Fuschia. It was fuchsia when I was really, really little. And this year I remembered again that that used to be my favorite color, and I was like, no wonder I have ... so much of this weird, purple-pink color in my closet.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

TC: "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys; I've been waiting for somebody to ask me that for months. Because I have it ready to go every single time.

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

TC: I had a ... I don't call her my fan anymore, but last year I started my freshman year of college and I met a girl in the beginning of the year events, and she came up to me and recognized me because she knew, you know, my content, and we actually really hit it off and became really, really close friends that year.

Source: Instagram/@taylorcassidyj

Tell us about the first concert you went to.

TC: So the first concert I went to was with some friends, and I didn't know the artist at all before we went. The artist is Nicky Jam and he's a reggaeton music artist, and I had no idea at the time. The entire concert was in Spanish, so I didn't know what was going on, but I was just jamming to the music and it was a great time.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators:

TC: I wanna shout out Kheris Rogers, who's also part of team Unstoppable. She is incredible. She was the youngest person to show at New York Fashion Week when she was 11 years old, and whenever we were at the LEGO Play Stadium, we just had a ball together. She's so amazing, so extroverted and bubbly, and even whenever you go on her account, she just spreads so much good energy. She's everything.

What's the best meal you've have ever had?

TC: It's always gonna be my mom's red beans and rice and greens. That was like a meal of choice when I was little. I would always ask for that, and even to this day I will never turn it down. I could eat it every single day.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

TC: I think it would be really cool to work with the LEGO Group to create, like, a content creation LEGO set like. I can just imagine using Lego bricks to build your own camera and build your own ring light, and then have little content creators as LEGO figures to play and make your own videos. That would be so cute.

What’s one thing you wish more people knew about you?

TC: I wish that more people knew I was a recommended black belt, which is like one belt away from being a black belt in Taekwondo.

Go-to Starbucks order:

TC: I love a good Chai tea latte... Hot. I'm a hot tea girl.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

Source: Instagram/@taylorcassidyj

TC: I'm gonna have to have my bonnet because if I get bored on the island, I'm always gonna turn to doing my hair, coloring my hair, and have to protect it. So I'm gonna bring my bonnet with me. I need a notebook and pen because I literally write at least two pages of something every single day. And I'm also gonna bring a really big but really good book so that I can read it over and over again, annotate it, and get ideas.

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

TC: If I wasn't a content creator, and if I wasn't in any kind of creative space at all, I feel like I would probably be a lawyer because even with my content creating, I'm a perfectionist. I don't like doing the bare minimum, and I like to win — and I work to win — so I feel like I would be a lawyer all the way.

What is your No. 1 distraction?