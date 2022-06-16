DJ Brags About Being Paid $4,000 to Play Spotify Playlist at Wedding, TikTok Calls Him Out

Have a hot take on a hot-button socio-political topic? Maybe don't argue with your family members on Facebook about it. Found a salacious headline that supports your own confirmation bias but doesn't have the time to read it? Well, then it's probably best not to retweet it.

And if you found a "hack" that somehow makes your job easier and gets people thinking you're a class-A schemer, then you probably shouldn't brag about it.