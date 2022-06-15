A Man Has Made an Eel Pit in His Basement, and TikTok Is Compelled and Repulsed

"When I wasn’t playing that I’d just be out in the woods catching stuff,” he said, and then discussed his reaction to people who are horrified by his eel pit: “I’m not a violent or scary person at all, but it is a dark hole."

He also said that at one point his closet was completely covered in scorpions, and he also housed tarantulas in his living room. It's fair to say that Nick has somewhat exotic tastes.