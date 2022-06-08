Distractify
Home > Entertainment > TikTok
Uncle / @unclestevetok
Source: TikTok

TikTok Influencer Uncle Steve Has Passed Away

Leila Kozma - Author
By

Jun. 8 2022, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Uncle Steve, the TikTok influencer who garnered popularity thanks to videos addressing the lesser-known aspects of living with Down syndrome has passed away. He obtained over 220,000 followers and 4.3 million likes since first appearing in a TikTok video on Jan. 1, 2021.

Steve moved out of a nursing home in the summer of 2021, making a home at his sister's place instead. He was being looked after by her and Mike, his brother-in-law. What happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Uncle Steve has passed away, according to a new TikTok announcement.

Steve earned fame thanks to his TikTok channel, offering a glimpse into his day-to-day life as a cake enthusiast and Wheel of Fortune fan. Steve liked being outside and spending time with his family.

Some of the short clips he featured in garnered considerable traction, with one TikTok titled "Lunchtime Goblin" accruing a very impressive 456,500 views. Steve died in June 2022, confirmed by an announcement posted on the @unclestevetok account on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am unfortunately reporting [that] Steve passed this morning peacefully. I just wanted to thank everyone that Steve loved, [for] TikTok, he loved the videos, it was something he did most days for several hours. We just appreciate what everybody's done. [Everyone] that contributed to this TikTok, watched, and followed, and sent your thank you's and sorry's and all that, we really appreciate it," Mike said.

"But he was in a lot of pain, and he is, obviously, like they say, in a better place. We're struggling, but we know he is well," Mike added. "Again, thank you."

Further details about Steve's passing have not yet been made publicly available.

Article continues below advertisement

The news left many fans feeling devastated.

"One of my favorite people to follow on TikTok, Uncle Steve, passed away, and I’m legitimately sad," tweeted @guskip00.

Article continues below advertisement

"I follow this sweet man with Down syndrome on TikTok named Uncle Steve, and he’s an absolute joy … his videos are precious. He passed away, and I’m so sad, even though I’ve never met him. Happy trails, Uncle Steve. I hope there is all the pizza you can eat wherever you’ve landed," tweeted @ErinGeiselman.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Kaw Is the Latest Phrase Trending on TikTok, but What Does It Actually Mean?

TikToker Records DoorDashers Fighting After One Cut a Long Line for Pickups, Sparking Debate

TikTok's "Feral Girl Summer" Trend Is Becoming Popular for a Heartfelt Reason

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.