TikTok Influencer Uncle Steve Has Passed Away

Uncle Steve, the TikTok influencer who garnered popularity thanks to videos addressing the lesser-known aspects of living with Down syndrome has passed away. He obtained over 220,000 followers and 4.3 million likes since first appearing in a TikTok video on Jan. 1, 2021.

Steve moved out of a nursing home in the summer of 2021, making a home at his sister's place instead. He was being looked after by her and Mike, his brother-in-law. What happened?