TikTok's "Feral Girl Summer" Trend Is Becoming Popular for a Heartfelt Reason
It’s time to give attention to the latest TikTok trend, since it comes with somewhat of a heartfelt message for women everywhere. Society places tons of pressure on women who don’t have partners, but this trend makes it OK for women to accept single lifestyles.
This trend also makes it OK for women to relax and stop trying to check every box. Here's what everyone should know about the “Feral Girl Summer" TikTok trend, and why it’s blowing up among users lately.
What is the “Feral Girl Summer” TikTok trend that’s blowing up right now?
Megan Thee Stallion released a bop called “Hot Girl Summer" back in 2019. Nearly everyone was bumping to the song and enjoying the warm weather. Over time, the phrase has been switched up a little bit, and people are still using it just as much.
Rebel Wilson is the main culprit behind the popularity of “Feral Girl Summer" after speaking on the Today Show.
When asked if she would be enjoying a hot girl summer, she replied by saying, “I don’t know — I heard this thing called 'Feral Girl Summer' was going to be this time." She further explained that it means you’re living life as if you just don’t care.
The hashtag has accrued more than 4 million views on TikTok. Thousands of people are uploading videos showcasing just exactly how they plan to spend their “Feral Girl Summers."
What exactly does it mean to have a “Feral Girl Summer" according to the TikTok trend?
There’s a popular aesthetic on TikTok and Instagram that focuses on girls showing off just how clean, organized, and well-put-together they are. Living healthy lifestyles that include waking up early, eating salads, exercising, and more is the opposite of having a "Feral Girl Summer."
A “Feral Girl Summer" means you don’t care about much … including getting your hair done or doing your makeup. It’s all about living your best life as you see fit.
Here are some examples of girls showing off the “Feral Girl Summer" trend.
A TikToker named @ashleynikkoleforst posted a video on her profile about what her summer plans are looking like. The text block on her video says, “It’s not hot girl summer. It’s not healthy girl summer. It’s not healing girl summer. It’s feral girl summer. It's straight-up psychopath s--t.”
Her message gets a little wilder when she adds, “You hurt me? Punching you in the face. Leave me on read? Stealing your dog. Refuse to buy me a drink? I’m spitting on you. Look at me wrong? Slashing your tires. No sleep. No terrible men. No worries. Only vibing.”
Another TikToker by the name of @darthvsco posted a video highlighting her summer plans as well. The text block on her video says, "I've officially entered my feral season. I will not brush my hair. I will determine which T-shirt I wear based on how much it smells like sunscreen."
She continues, "I will be hanging out on the gulf beaches I grew up on and drinking cheap beer while I eat boiled peanuts. Tomorrow I will do it all again with a sunburn.”
The message women are spreading with this trend is loud and clear. They want to care less and have more fun without worrying about being judged.