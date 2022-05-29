You Can’t Turn off TikTok Ads, but You Can Make Your Data More Private

As TikTok explains in a support article, advertising on TikTok helps keep the platform free. “All of the ads that TikTok is paid to place in user feeds or the search page are clearly marked with a Sponsored or Ad icon,” TikTok adds. “You can interact with the ad very much in the same way as content posted by users. For example, you can share, like, comment on, or replay an ad if the advertiser enables the features for a particular ad; you can also report the ad if inappropriate.”