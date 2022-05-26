Australian Mom Uses TikTok to Educate Others About Her Daughter's Bilateral Macrostomia

As her mom Cristina explained in the TikTok above, macrostomia means large mouth, and bilateral means both sides. She noted that the condition was not caused by genetic or environmental factors and instead was completely out of their control.

Regardless, she and her partner Blaze are extremely proud of their little girl. "Blaze and I are so proud of our daughter no matter what happens and I just want other families to know that they're not alone," she said.