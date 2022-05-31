TikTokers Are Shocked to Learn About Dora the Explorer's Rumored Death

A viral trend on TikTok calls on social media users to look into how Dora the Explorer and her good friend and fellow adventurer Boots died in the hit children's animation series airing on Nickelodeon between August 2000 and February 2017. As the fast-spreading hypotheses hold, Dora could have drowned, gotten struck by lightning, or gotten sucked into quicksand. What's the truth? And how did the morbid TikTok trend come about?