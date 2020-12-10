A Bunch of TikTok Users Created 'Ratatouille: The Musical'By Sara Belcher
You might not be able to snag tickets for your favorite Broadway show right now, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the creative genius of a bunch of TikTok users, you can now see something that's much better ... or worse.
Recently, users on the app have been coming up with Ratatouille: The Musical, reimagining the Disney animated movie as though it were a Broadway production. Thanks to TikTok's thriving community of musical theater buffs, almost every facet of the production has been fleshed out on your For You page.
Before you shake your head and scoff at this, though, just take a look at some of the original songs, choreography, and set design behind this hypothetical production.
TikTok users have created original songs, choreography, set design, and more for 'Ratatouille: The Musical.'
The concept for Ratatouille: The Musical, lovingly dubbed the "Ratatousical," started as a joke song from TikTok user Em Jaccs, who made a love ballad to Remy, the rat, titled "Remy the Rat."
The lyrics to the song are just as ridiculous as you'd expect them to be — and that was intentional.
"Remy the Ratatouille / The rat of all my dreams / I praise you my ratatouille / May the world remember your name."
But since this original joking ballad was posted to the app, it has evolved into an entire production. The project has stretched so far that even Patton Oswalt, who voiced Remy, the rat in the original movie, saw it on Twitter and shared it with his followers.
"My...God...," he tweeted, tagging the movie's director Brad Bird. "@BradBirdA113 have you SEEN this?!?!?"
I just wanna fast forward to 2025, where it's intermission for Ratatouille the Musical on Broadway, and I'm front row supporting the arts with all my friends 😭🐀👨🍳🇫🇷🎶🎭— Chloe Condon 🎀 (@ChloeCondon) November 28, 2020
There will actually be a virtual production of 'Ratatouille: The Musical.'
After the production received so much hype on the app, it looks like Broadway producers decided to band together to actually curate a virtual version of the production, titled Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.
Tickets for this virtual event are now on sale, though if you can't make the premiere date (Jan 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST), you'll have 72 hours after the event to purchase and view it on demand.
"Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will celebrate the delectable crowd-sourced creation by giving it the full high-kicking, lip-smacking Broadway treatment. It’s your musical, cooked to perfection!" the event's description reads. "Join Broadway’s biggest and brightest talents along with some of the most celebrated TikTok creators for a singular special event benefiting The Actors Fund. Stay tuned, it’s going to be delicious!"
Here are just some of the gems from the "Ratatousical."
The ideas for the musical extend far beyond the TikTok that started it all. In fact, there's an entire musical's worth of original songs (and even duets) on the app, but here are just a few of our favorites.
Someone made a rendition of the original song that started it all to give fans an idea of how it could sound with a fully backed musical chorus. This song has now become the theme song of sorts for much of the musical's original content.
Remy's brother, Emile, has his own original song, warning Remy of the dangers of deciding to cook with the humans.
Multiple TikTok users have even drafted up mockups of what the set would look like, featuring a rotating checkerboard center and trapdoors for the rats to come up out of.
Don't forget the original choreography, which really pulls together the songs.
The world-class critic with a soft spot for ratatouille (even if it is made by rats) Anton Ego also has his own original song.
There's even a mockup of what the official Broadway pamphlet would look like, ready to go to print whenever Disney wants to pick up the musical.
If you want to see how all of these components are brought to life, be sure to buy tickets for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, premiering Jan. 1, 2021.