A Bunch of TikTok Users Created 'Ratatouille: The Musical'

You might not be able to snag tickets for your favorite Broadway show right now, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the creative genius of a bunch of TikTok users, you can now see something that's much better ... or worse.

Recently, users on the app have been coming up with Ratatouille: The Musical, reimagining the Disney animated movie as though it were a Broadway production. Thanks to TikTok's thriving community of musical theater buffs, almost every facet of the production has been fleshed out on your For You page.

Before you shake your head and scoff at this, though, just take a look at some of the original songs, choreography, and set design behind this hypothetical production.