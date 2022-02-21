Peppa Pig and Kanye West Are Beefing Over "Donda" and the Memes Are Perfect

As of late, Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) is receiving massive amounts of attention due to his cryptic Instagram posts.

From the notorious notepad photo to the flurry of photoshopped memes that suggested a feud between the "Heartless" singer and Pete Davidson, there's plenty of content to go around on the billionaire rapper's social media account. However, the latest post to draw attention is a list of everyone Kanye has beefed with.