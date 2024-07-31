Distractify
Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family

Royal Fallout! Prince Harry and King Charles III Aren't on Speaking Terms

King Charles III ignores Prince Harry's calls and doesn't respond to his letters.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Jul. 31 2024, 4:52 p.m. ET

King Charles and Prince Harry pose on the red carpet at the 'Our Planet' global premiere at the Natural History Museum on April 4, 2019, in London.
Source: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals and moved to Southern California. Since then, Harry's relationship with his family, especially his father, King Charles III, has been notably strained.

Article continues below advertisement

The two have now been estranged for years, leading fans to wonder: Do Prince Harry and King Charles III still talk? We finally have the answer!

Prince Harry chats with his dad, King Charles, during a visit to The Nek on April 25, 2015, in Gallipoli, Turkey.
Source: Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

So, do Prince Harry and King Charles talk?

According to a July 31 report from People, the father-son duo are no longer on speaking terms. A source told the outlet that King Charles has stopped taking Harry's calls and is not responding to his letters.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend of Harry's said. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this rift, Prince Harry remains deeply worried about the safety of his wife and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Sources claim Harry has repeatedly sought his father's help. He hopes to discuss his ongoing legal struggle for security, a battle he's been engaged in for over four years and believes Charles has the authority to influence.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told People. Another source close to the situation said Harry is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."

However, a palace source vehemently disputed this, stating that the idea that King Charles controls Harry's security is "wholly incorrect."

This issue has created a formidable barrier between Prince Harry and his dad, leading their complicated situation to evolve from pure frustration to a state of "complete silence" from the King, according to a friend.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Prince Harry Is a U.S. Resident Now, but Is He a Citizen?

People Are Finding Subliminal Messages and Demons Hidden in King Charles' Portrait

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Actually Be Related, According to a Family Tree

Latest The British Royal Family News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.