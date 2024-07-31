Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Royal Fallout! Prince Harry and King Charles III Aren't on Speaking Terms King Charles III ignores Prince Harry's calls and doesn't respond to his letters. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 31 2024, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals and moved to Southern California. Since then, Harry's relationship with his family, especially his father, King Charles III, has been notably strained.

Article continues below advertisement

The two have now been estranged for years, leading fans to wonder: Do Prince Harry and King Charles III still talk? We finally have the answer!

Source: Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, do Prince Harry and King Charles talk?

According to a July 31 report from People, the father-son duo are no longer on speaking terms. A source told the outlet that King Charles has stopped taking Harry's calls and is not responding to his letters.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend of Harry's said. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this rift, Prince Harry remains deeply worried about the safety of his wife and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Sources claim Harry has repeatedly sought his father's help. He hopes to discuss his ongoing legal struggle for security, a battle he's been engaged in for over four years and believes Charles has the authority to influence.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told People. Another source close to the situation said Harry is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."