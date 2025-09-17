From Extinct to Existence: The Dodo Bird's Comeback Story It's a mission to restore a piece of the planet's lost biodiversity. By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 17 2025, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Colossal Biosciences

Colossal Biosciences is making headlines once again, not for a dinosaur, but for a breakthrough that's bringing the dodo back from extinction. The company, known for its audacious de-extinction projects, has reached a new milestone in avian science, advancing its dodo revival project.

The secret sauce? Primordial germ cells (PGCs). Colossal's Avian Genetics Group has become the first in history to successfully grow pigeon PGCs in a lab. Think of these cells as the building blocks for eggs and sperm. Before this, scientists were only able to culture them from chickens and geese, severely limiting the possibilities for genetic engineering in birds. This discovery is a game-changer, not just for the dodo but for bird conservation as a whole.

Colossal also announced a jaw-dropping $120 million in new funding, placing the de-extinction company at a whopping $10.32 billion valuation. Since launching in 2021, they've raised over half a billion dollars—a testament to the high-stakes, high-reward nature of their work. This new funding will help fuel a rapid expansion of their avian team, which has already established a flock of genetically-edited chickens.

These chickens will serve as potential surrogate mothers for dodo eggs, a concept that was once considered wild but is now within reach. The plan is to inject the modified pigeon PGCs into these chickens, turning them into feathered incubators for a new generation of dodos.

But it's not all about lab coats and genetics, Colossal is also thinking about the bird's future. They've formed the Mauritius Dodo Advisory Committee, a team of experts with deep local roots who will help develop a rewilding program for the dodo in its native land. It's a clear signal that this isn't just a science experiment; it's a mission to restore a piece of the planet's lost biodiversity.