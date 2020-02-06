We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Does Quentin Come Back in Season 5 of 'The Magicians'?

By

The good news is that Magicians fans were recently given a sense of closure to beloved character Quentin Coldwater (played by Jason Ralph), who heroically died in the Season 4 finale. Season 5, Episode 3, "The Mountain of Ghosts," squashed any hope of bringing him back. In the episode, Alice and Eliot mourn Quentin's death and Eliot admits he loved him. "We loved each other for a really, really long time," he says. Cue ALL THE TEARS. 