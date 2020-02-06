Does Quentin Come Back in Season 5 of 'The Magicians'?

When asked if they'd throw fans a bone and include a different Quentin timeline, John responded by saying, "There is no other timeline version of him planned, no." For those who pointed out the fact that The Magicians has brought back other characters like Penny and Alice, executive producer Henry Alonso Myers has a thoughtful answer for that.

"We killed Alice, and she came back changed. But we killed Penny, and we tried to offer a different perspective on that, and so that Penny went away. Part of our feeling for season five is that you risk losing the trust of your audience if you never ever kill anyone for real. It's very important to us to explore the genuine emotions that come out of death," Henry explained to Vulture.