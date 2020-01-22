We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
stellamaeve-1579723712086.jpg
Source: Getty

Stella Maeve From 'The Magicians' Shared Some Exciting News About Her Personal Life

By

Season 5 of the SyFy original series The Magicians is in full swing, and since the departure of Jason Ralph, who played Quentin Coldwater, Stella Maeve's Julia Wicker has had even more of an important presence.

The show's fifth season picks up after Quentin's death, and Julia is the protagonist more than ever before. Still reeling from the death of her best friend, she has to focus on saving the world. No big deal. 

Julia has never been more integral to the show, and the actress who plays her is going through a big change as well.

Is Stella Maeve pregnant from The Magicians? The actress shared exciting news about her personal life. Read on to find out what she said, and if her character will be affected on the show.  