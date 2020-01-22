Stella Maeve From 'The Magicians' Shared Some Exciting News About Her Personal Life

Season 5 of the SyFy original series The Magicians is in full swing, and since the departure of Jason Ralph, who played Quentin Coldwater, Stella Maeve's Julia Wicker has had even more of an important presence.

The show's fifth season picks up after Quentin's death, and Julia is the protagonist more than ever before. Still reeling from the death of her best friend, she has to focus on saving the world. No big deal.