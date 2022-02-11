Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White Maintains a Close Relationship With His Family

Shaun’s sister, Kari White, who is Charli’s mother, appears to have a super close relationship with the star. Shaun also has a big brother, Jesse White, who is also close with the athlete. In a 2014 interview with The San Diego Tribune, Shaun shared that he’s indebted to Jesse for teaching him how to snowboard.

“Jesse taught me all the grabs and spins,” Shaun told the outlet. “He told me to do stuff, and I’d go try it and maybe land it.”