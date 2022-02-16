Is Shauna Rae OK? Here's a Health Update on the Reality Star

Though the referral left fans worried for the reality star, it appears that Shauna Rae is still cancer-free. Of course, her loved ones hope for the best, but in some ways, they can’t help but plan for the worst.

Shauna Rae’s family has proven to be pretty overprotective on camera — but according to her mom, Patty, they have pretty good reason to be. In a confessional, Patty says that although her daughter is currently in remission, that could change at any time.