Does the Cat Die in 'The Woman in the Window'? Nine Lives Is Right (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
May. 15 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Fans of Amy Adams and domestic thrillers rejoiced to hear that The Woman in the Window was being adapted for the big screen. Despite numerous delays, it's finally been released to Netflix, although some viewers are feeling wary after rumors of harm coming to the feline cast member of the movie. Animal lover audiences are curious: Does the cat die in The Woman in the Window? Read on for everything we know.
Does the cat die in 'The Woman in the Window'?
This article contains spoilers for the ending of The Woman in the Window.
The Woman in the Window revolves around Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), a child psychologist who is severely agoraphobic after trauma. When a new family, the Russells, moves in across the street, she's convinced she's witnessed the patriarch (Gary Oldman) murder his wife (Julianne Moore). However, none of the authorities believe her when a new woman appears, claiming to be the wife that was "murdered."
Throughout the film's twists and turns, Anna is convinced that there's someone in the apartment with her, even more so when she is emailed a photo of herself sleeping. It is revealed that Anna has been on medication due to a car accident that killed her husband and child, and her instability is used against her. As Anna becomes more hopeless, she discovers a photo on her phone of her cat with the "real" Jane in the background.
Ethan Russell (Fred Hechinger), the teenage son of the family, has been lurking in the apartment. While he said prior that he was allergic to cats, it was implied that Ethan injured the cat's paw to prevent it from following him around the apartment at night while he was stalking Anna. He also reveals that he murdered Katie, his birth mother, and the woman Anna had seen in the window.
Ethan attempts to murder Anna as well, but she escapes and pushes him through a skylight to his death. Thankfully, the cat in this film is safe, even if it did get injured. While violence against any animal is enough to pull at the viewer's heartstrings, most of it occurs offscreen, and by the time the film reaches its end, Anna has the cat in a carrier, ready to move on to an apartment with less murderous neighbors.
Audiences have become so concerned about animal deaths in film, they built a website around it.
Maybe you've never heard of the website DoesTheDogDie.com, but rumor has it the website cropped up as a response to I Am Legend, in which Will Smith's character must tearfully shoot his beloved companion. This website can be used to search any TV show, movie, or book for those concerned about a man's best friend who made it out alive.
If you're worried, you can also specifically search for "does a cat die" through the website, so it's a handy bookmark to have on hand. The death of animals does leave an emotional impact on the viewer, so it's always important to be prepared. Thankfully, The Woman in the Window cat survives.
You can watch The Woman in the Window exclusively on Netflix.