Does the Cat Die in 'The Woman in the Window'? Nine Lives Is Right (SPOILERS)

Fans of Amy Adams and domestic thrillers rejoiced to hear that The Woman in the Window was being adapted for the big screen. Despite numerous delays , it's finally been released to Netflix, although some viewers are feeling wary after rumors of harm coming to the feline cast member of the movie. Animal lover audiences are curious: Does the cat die in The Woman in the Window? Read on for everything we know.

Does the cat die in 'The Woman in the Window'?

This article contains spoilers for the ending of The Woman in the Window. The Woman in the Window revolves around Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), a child psychologist who is severely agoraphobic after trauma. When a new family, the Russells, moves in across the street, she's convinced she's witnessed the patriarch (Gary Oldman) murder his wife (Julianne Moore). However, none of the authorities believe her when a new woman appears, claiming to be the wife that was "murdered."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the film's twists and turns, Anna is convinced that there's someone in the apartment with her, even more so when she is emailed a photo of herself sleeping. It is revealed that Anna has been on medication due to a car accident that killed her husband and child, and her instability is used against her. As Anna becomes more hopeless, she discovers a photo on her phone of her cat with the "real" Jane in the background.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Russell (Fred Hechinger), the teenage son of the family, has been lurking in the apartment. While he said prior that he was allergic to cats, it was implied that Ethan injured the cat's paw to prevent it from following him around the apartment at night while he was stalking Anna. He also reveals that he murdered Katie, his birth mother, and the woman Anna had seen in the window.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan attempts to murder Anna as well, but she escapes and pushes him through a skylight to his death. Thankfully, the cat in this film is safe, even if it did get injured. While violence against any animal is enough to pull at the viewer's heartstrings, most of it occurs offscreen, and by the time the film reaches its end, Anna has the cat in a carrier, ready to move on to an apartment with less murderous neighbors.

Source: Netflix