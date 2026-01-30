DOJ's Epstein Library Deletes, Restores Horrifying Allegations Centered Around Donald Trump Did the Department of Justice delete Epstein files containing Trump's name from the database? By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 30 2026, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The apparent horrors that unfolded on an island owned by the late convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein are just now beginning to emerge. Although Epstein died in a prison cell under mysterious circumstances in 2019, the demand to know who aided him in his heinous crimes has only risen from a clamor to a roar as the years pass. It's no secret that Epstein partied with the rich and powerful, and questions about who exactly joined him in his crimes have lain heavy on the world.

Under a law passed by Congress, the Department of Justice has been releasing files in batches, showing emails between the convicted predator and his cohorts, photos, and much more. Among people known to associate with Epstein are the most powerful men in the world, including President Donald Trump. The question about how much Trump knew and how deeply he was involved in Epstein's crimes has consumed the nation as people demand answers, accountability, and justice. But the Department of Justice's Epstein library seems to have deleted a number of pages containing Trump's name, and people want to know why.



DOJ's Epstein library seemingly deleted pages of allegations with Trump's name on them.

The battle to get the files released to the public to hold people accountable has been a messy one, dragging on for years. But after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in late 2025, the Department of Justice was on a time crunch to release files in a way that made them searchable to the public (via Congress.gov). They placed them on a website known as the Epstein library, and users were able to search by keywords or scroll through uploads. Although most contain heavy redactions, not all do.

The DOJ didn't comply with the letter of the Act or meet the deadline outlined, instead releasing the files in clusters; a few thousand here, a few million there. But on Jan. 30, 2026, several million files dropped at once, and what they revealed caused a ripple of shock and horror to resonate across the internet. Mentioned dozens of times: Trump. In the files mentioning Trump, a number of horrifying allegations arose. Including the allegation that he manually assaulted young girls and auctioned them off.

Also included in the allegations were hints that young girls were killed and buried on his properties, adding an extra layer of the macabre to the allegations already standing. The files did not include corroborating proof, and many of the allegations were marked in the files as not being followed up on for various reasons. And then, as suddenly as the files appeared, the Department of Justice deleted those pages.

Where did the deleted Epstein files go?

The questions of why they were deleted, why they were uploaded unredacted in the first place, and what happens next are difficult to answer. The idea behind the Transparency Act was that, while redactions were permitted to protect victims, they should not be done to protect the potentially guilty.

So, the fact that the files were snatched almost as quickly as they were uploaded has many users believing that they were not intentionally included or that they were not redacted properly. This isn't the first time files have been uploaded and removed, but the allegations in these files top what was seen in previous file dumps (via News 18).

Hours later, it appeared that the files had been restored. They are once again searchable on the database, raising even more questions. It's unclear what happens next. With the Transparency Act clearly outlining procedures and the Department of Justice seemingly ignoring them at will, a showdown will likely come between Congress, the DOJ, and the courts if a swift resolution isn't found.