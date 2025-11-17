Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Released a Heartbreaking PSA Asking for Help "Please remember that these are crimes that were committed against real humans, real individuals." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 17 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: World Without Exploitation

The women who survived Jeffrey Epstein's abuse continue to speak out about the trauma they experienced at the hands of the late convicted sex offender. In July 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from girls as young as 14, per The Guardian. He received what many refer to as a "sweetheart deal" that allowed the financier to be placed on house arrest for 18 months. Epstein maintained he believed the girls were at least 18 years old.

It's strange to look back on reporting from 2008 with the knowledge we have in 2025. Less than a year later, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein and his co-conspirator, Ghilaine Maxwell, accusing them of recruiting her for the purposes of sex trafficking. Since that time, we've learned there may be more than 1,000 victims, reports NPR. In November 2025, several of the financier's survivors released a PSA about the so-called Epstein files. Here's what we know.

The PSA released by some of Epstein's survivors is very powerful.

The PSA, produced by World Without Exploitation, is just over a minute in length and features a handful of Epstein's survivors holding photos of their younger selves. "I suffered so much pain," say four of the women. A few are crying as they reveal how old they were when they first met Epstein — the same age as their younger selves in the photos. The ages range from 14 to 17, with each photo showing a smiling, happy teenager.

One of the more powerful moments is when the camera pushes in close so the women can stare down the barrel of the lens while demanding the "secrets come out of the shadows." A title card states that five administrations have gone by, and still there are no answers. Viewers are directed to call their congressional representatives to demand the release of all the Epstein files. You can also visit the World Without Exploitation website to learn how to take action.

The Epstein survivors want people to remember they are real human. This isn't political.

Danielle Bensky, one of the survivors, told NBC News that this is a call to action. "While we are Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell survivors, we are standing for so many victims of sexual assault and of domestic violence, as well," she explained. Bensky went on to say that so many people want to help, they just don't know how. "We really want to tell people that you can get out there and you can do this for yourself and be a part of what’s starting to really feel like a movement, in a way."

Annie Farmer's sister, Maria Farmer, was the first victim to file a lawsuit against Epstein in 1996. Both say they were abused by Epstein. Annie stressed that this isn't a political issue. "Please remember that these are crimes that were committed against real humans, real individuals," said Annie, who noted that when her sister first came forward, Bill Clinton was president. She added that mistakes were also made when George W. Bush was president.

"When you look at how long this has spanned," said Annie, "we have to do something about it. It's never been political for them. President Trump has since directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the Epstein files, with a special focus on Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, and J.P. Morgan Chase.