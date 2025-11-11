Ghislaine Maxwell Is Getting Pampered at the Federal Prison Camp Where She Is Incarcerated Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being pampered by prison employees. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 11 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In April 2024, Security Journal Americas magazine published a list of the best prisons in America. On the surface, this doesn't make any sense, as by definition, prisons are generally considered not great. The metrics were being measured by how comfortable and/or accommodating each facility is. Many of these prisons offer life-changing programs for incarcerated individuals. The list also lists and defines the different types of prisons, from minimum security to federal prison camps.

Article continues below advertisement

The prisons with the most "freedom" are federal prison camps, which is where non-violent offenders with a low risk of escape are incarcerated. These are less restrictive and typically offer vocational and educational opportunities. In July 2024, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was moved from a federal prison in Florida to FCC Bryan, a federal prison camp in Texas. She is reportedly much happier and even gets to spend time with a puppy. Here's what we know.

Source: Unsplash; Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell gets plenty of prison puppy time.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) revealed that the House Committee on the Judiciary was informed by a whistleblower that Maxwell has been receiving preferential treatment from Dr. Tanisha Hall, the warden of Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan. In Raskin's words, "Federal law enforcement staff working at the camp have been waiting on Ms. Maxwell hand and foot."

The Maryland Representative alleged that anyone who blows the whistle on Maxwell's situation is being "punished and retaliated against" by Hall. A top official at FCC Bryan reportedly said he is "sick of having to be Maxwell's b---h." Raskin goes on to say Maxwell is receiving "concierge-style treatment," which includes playing with a puppy that is being trained by another inmate to become a service dog. Inmates and staff are not allowed to pet or play with service dogs in training.

Article continues below advertisement

Federal law enforcement officials are allegedly catering to Maxwell's every need.

The buck doesn't stop at a doggone good time for Maxwell, who is allegedly using Hall as an assistant of sorts. When the convicted sex trafficker needs to go over some legal documents, Hall apparently prints them out for her. This is after someone on the outside emails said documents to the Warden.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell allegedly receives customized meals, prepared by federal prison camp staff and delivered directly to the Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator. Hall has reportedly organized special visits for Maxwell's friends and family and even provided snacks. Speaking of her guests, they were apparently allowed to bring laptops to these hangout sessions. This is normally not allowed as Maxwell cannot conduct unmonitored communications with the outside world.