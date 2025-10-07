Ghislaine Maxwell Is Serving Her Time at a Minimum Security Prison Alongside Elizabeth Holmes President Trump has been asked at least two times about pardoning Maxwell. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 7 2025, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In June 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York sentenced Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years in a federal prison. The former romantic partner and co-conspirator to Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

Because Epstein took his own life in August 2019 while awaiting trial, Maxwell would be the only person held responsible for crimes involving the late financier. This was not the end of Maxwell's story, as calls for President Donald Trump to release the so-called Epstein files have kept her name in the news. Since her sentence, Maxwell has been moved to a slightly more comfortable prison. Where is she today? Here's what we know.

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell today?

In August 2025, NBC News reported that Maxwell had been moved from a low-security federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security facility in Texas for non-violent offenders. It's worth noting that Maxwell is not a non-violent offender. The 63-year-old is serving her time at FBP Bryan alongside high-profile criminals like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah.

The move occurred after Maxwell offered to testify before Congress regarding the elusive Epstein files. Following this announcement, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell and her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, for nine hours over the span of two days. The full transcript of their meeting was released by the Department of Justice in a 66-page PDF.

Maxwell had nothing but nice things to say about Trump. She acknowledged the president was friends with Epstein at one time and denied a connection between Trump and the financier's sex-trafficking ring. "I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way," said Maxwell. "The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

Ghislaine Maxwell is staying in prison unless Trump pardons her.

The Supreme Court denied hearing Maxwell's final appeal in October 2025, reports The New York Times. Maxwell filed a petition in April, requesting the court overturn her conviction due to a 2008 deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors in Florida that stated they would agree not to bring charges against any of his co-conspirators. The government argued this was brokered by prosecutors in Florida, but Maxwell was charged in New York, so it couldn't apply to her.