Here's What Some Believe About Attorney General Pam Bondi's Weight Loss Over the Years Pam Bondi's appearance has changed a bit over the years, sparking debate. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 8 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Attorney General Pam Bondi was in politics well before Donald Trump appointed her to her role in 2025, she wasn't under a microscope as much until she accepted that position. Now, as some look back on older photos of Bondi, they can't help but see a difference in her appearance, and, as many tend to do, comment about it online. It has left some wondering about Pam Bondi's weight loss and how she has changed over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

But has Bondi actually spoken openly about any weight loss tactics or treatments she may have explored? When she was sworn in as attorney general, Bondi was 59 years old, and it came as a surprise to many, based on her more youthful appearance. Because of that, and now the weight loss assumptions, it's hard for some not to want to know how Bondi has changed over the course of her career in politics.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi's apparent weight loss has people talking.

If you look at some of Bondi's older Instagram photos, her face appears fuller. There's even one she posted where someone commented to share that she looks younger in 2025, years after the photo was taken. Clearly, people are keeping track in some odd way about how Bondi's appearance might have changed over time.

In more recent photos of Bondi on social media and in the press, she does look different. But if you compare pictures taken 10 years apart of almost anyone, you're bound to see differences in weight, shape, and even complexion.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Bondi has not come out to share weight loss secrets or how she may have lost weight over the years, there are some theories about her diet and methods for possibly losing weight once she became more of a public figure. On a Reddit thread about diet and fitness, someone posted that they believe Bondi stuck to an exercise routine and cut out sugar and soda, among other foods, in her diet.

Article continues below advertisement

In the post, the user claimed they spoke to Bondi as a health professional, but that has not been proven. In the comments, someone wrote, "Obviously she used Ozempic, to lose so much so quickly." Again, Bondi has not admitted to using a weight loss aid like Ozempic or anything similar to that to help with weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Pam Bondi have plastic surgery?

While some speculate on Bondi's weight loss, others claim she also had plastic surgery at some point to make herself appear younger. She has not confirmed that publicly, and there's little chance of her even addressing that claim. But in a YouTube video where the hosts claim Bondi may have had fillers, users commented to share their own theories about Bondi's alleged plastic surgery.