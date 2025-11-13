Here Is Everything Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Has Said About Donald Trump "Trump couldn't have been friendlier." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 13 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: 60 Minutes Australia; Mega

In an ongoing effort to provide transparency around Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, the House Oversight Committee released emails it subpoenaed from Epstein's estate. On Nov. 12, 2025, Oversight Democrats and Ranking Member Robert Garcia highlighted three emails. Two were between Epstein and Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff, and one was between the financier and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the email from Epstein to Maxwell, the convicted sex offender wrote that one of his victims spent hours with Donald Trump. The victim's name was redacted. In one email to Wolff, the same redacted victim was mentioned in reference to Mar-a-Lago. Epstein goes on to allege that Trump knew about the girls. In response to these emails, Republicans released the unredacted versions, which name Virginia Giuffre as the victim. Here's what she has said about Trump.

Virginia Giuffre has said very few things about Donald Trump.

According to ABC News, one of Giuffre's early interviews about Epstein was with The Mail on Sunday in March 2011. She was quoted as saying she met Trump with Epstein. This is the same interview in which the now infamous photo of Giuffre with Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) and Ghislaine Maxwell was first published.

Giuffre told the outlet that Trump was a good friend of Epstein's. "He didn’t partake in sex with any of us, but he flirted with me," she recalled. "He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, 'You’ve got the life.'" In 2015, Giuffre sued Maxwell for defamation. During a deposition, Giuffre said the quote about Trump in The Mail on Sunday article was not accurate. Giuffre also said she met Trump while working at Mar-a-Lago, but didn't remember ever seeing him at Epstein's house and never saw the two together.

In the November 2016 deposition, Giuffre told Maxwell's lawyer that Trump never flirted with her. When asked about who Trump had sex with, Giuffre said, "I didn't physically see him have sex with any of the girls, so I can't say who he had sex with in his whole life or not, but I just know it wasn't with me when I was with other girls." She also never saw Trump on Epstein's island or at his ranch in New Mexico.

Giuffre wrote about Trump in her memoir.

Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, was published posthumously in October 2025. In it, she talked about her first day working at Mar-a-Lago, where her dad was "responsible for maintaining the resort’s in-room air-conditioning units, not to mention its five championship tennis courts." Giuffre had been hired to work as an attendant at the spa.

A few days into the job, Giuffre's dad brought her to Trump's office so he could introduce her to his boss. "They weren’t friends, exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that," she wrote. "Trump couldn't have been friendlier," she said. He asked Giuffre if she liked kids and inquired about babysitting. That led to a few babysitting jobs for club members.