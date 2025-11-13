No, Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Talking About "A Different Donald Trump" There aren't actually that many people named Donald Trump. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 13 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the release of a trove of emails that deepens the connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, it seems clear that this scandal could be a big deal for a president who has faced his share of scandals before. Following the news that Trump was implicated in these emails, many almost immediately started to wonder what the White House's defense for these connections might be.

One rumor that began circulating almost immediately suggested that the White House claimed Epstein was referring to a different Donald Trump, but is that actually true? Here's what we know.

Was Jeffrey Epstein Talking About a Different Donald Trump?

The odds are slim that Epstein was referring to a different Donald Trump, and the White House has not claimed any different. The rumor that this was their defense started with an article in NewsThump, a satirical news publication out of the United Kingdom. "'Jeffrey Epstein was talking about a different Donald Trump,' insists White House," their headline reads. The piece goes on to satirically suggest that press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered the defense.

"Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, 'Let’s not jump to conclusions like the fake news media,'" the piece explains. “‘Donald Trump’ is a very common name, there could be dozens of them across the country. Maybe even hundreds, if you include the ones who legally changed their names for attention.'" Leavitt never made that claim, although the White House is trying to figure out how to contain this situation.

How is Donald Trump defending himself?

While Leavitt has not argued that Epstein was referring to a different Trump, she is sticking up for the president. She claimed that the emails were "selectively leaked" by House Democrats to "liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump." In response to that claim, House Democrats released 20,000 emails, many of which have nothing to do with Trump, but all of which paint a picture of elite circles who knew what Epstein was guilty of.

Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017. pic.twitter.com/1CU51k8yl4 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 13, 2025 Source: X/@SeanCasten

"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," Leavitt continued. While that's one version of events, it's not clear that Epstein and Trump's friendship dissolved because of Epstein's behavior toward women.

In fact, there's evidence in these emails that suggests that Trump knew about Epstein's activities for years, and may have even participated in them. In an email to Ghislaine Maxwell in 2011, Epstein wrote that "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him," per the BBC.