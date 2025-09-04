Some of Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Are Promising to Release a Client List of Their Own "We are not asking for pity. We are demanding accountability." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 4 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Lisa Phillips

Several survivors of Jeffrey Epstein spoke to a few members of congress about their traumatic experiences with the financier, his longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell, and their associates. They came to Capitol Hill to advocate for the passing of the Epstein Transparency Act, which would require the Attorney General to release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein, and for other purposes.

One important part of the Act says that no part of the record will be omitted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary. It's safe to assume that part could be directed towards President Donald Trump, a longtime friend of Epstein's. During a press conference, one survivor said something pretty interesting about an Epstein list, and we are all ears. What did she say? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

One of Jeffrey Epstein's survivors hinted at releasing a client list of her own.

Lisa Phillips stood before a crowd of peers and supporters as she demanded transparency from Congress. "We are not asking for pity. We are demanding accountability," said Phillips. She also took a moment to make a staggering announcement. "Several of us Epstein survivors have discussed creating our own list of names," said Phillips. "We know the names. Many of us were abused by them."

Phillips went on to say they would confidentially compile the names of individuals who were regularly in the Epstein world. "It will be done by survivors and for survivors," promised Phillips. "No one else is involved. Stay tuned for more details." This reveal was met by several rounds of applause as a smiling Phillips looked out at the crowd gathered.

What happened to Lisa Phillips?

Phillips now hosts a podcast where she interviews fellow survivors. She went into detail about her experience with Epstein on the podcast, but as she told The Guardian in October 2024, Phillips didn't want to make it all about her. Still, there are moments when the conversations are tough and Phillips flashes back to when she first met Epstein in the mid-1990s.

Like many of Epstein's victims, Phillips wanted to be a model and was told that the financier could make that happen. While shooting the cover of a health magazine in the British Virgin Islands, another model told Phillips about Epstein and the private island that was nearby. "I trusted her," recalled Phillips.

Epstein spent a lot of time talking to Phillips, who found him to be intelligent and charming. It wan't until that first night on his island that things took a terrifying turn. Someone knocked on her door and said Epstein was ready for his massage. "I was, like, ‘What massage? What’s going on? I don’t want to massage somebody.’ It was just weird," said Phillips. She and her friend headed to his room where they found Epstein, naked. He allegedly assaulted them both that night.