Jeffrey Epstein Apparently Could Not Stop Mentioning Donald Trump in Newly Released Emails Jeffrey Epstein says Donald Trump "knew about the girls." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 12 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET

The horrific Jeffrey Epstein saga has reached a new low following the November 2025 release of emails from the late convicted sex offender. The House Oversight Committee is reviewing 23,000 documents given to it from the Epstein Estate. Two of the three released emails were between Epstein and author Michael Wolff, who spoke extensively with the financier in August 2017.

Wolff was conducting research for his 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which details the behavior of President Donald Trump during his first campaign. In the email exchanges between Wolff and Epstein, as well as between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the president is mentioned in a way that seems quite suspicious. Here's what we know.

Donald Trump is not looking good in these Jeffrey Epstein emails.

In a press release dated Nov. 12, 2025, members of the House Oversight Committee expressed concern about the mention of President Trump in correspondence that goes back to 2011. As a reminder, Epstein was convicted of charges of solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008.

In April 2011, Epstein said in an email to Maxwell that Trump spent hours at his home with one of the sex trafficking victims. Epstein went on to say that Trump has "never once been mentioned," then referenced a police chief. "I have been thinking about that," responded Maxwell.

In December 2015, six months after Trump announced he was running for president, Wolff emailed Epstein about an upcoming CNN appearance for the then-presidential candidate. Wolff told Epstein he heard the outlet was going to ask Trump about their relationship, either on-air or during a press conference afterwards. "If we were able to craft an answer for him," said Epstein, "what do you think it should be?"

Wolff suggested Epstein should let Trump "hang himself." He continued, "If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency." The author pointed out that it's possible Trump might just say, "Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal, and is a victim of political correctness," noting that political correctness will be "outlawed in a Trump regime."

Epstein said Trump new about the sex trafficking victims.

The third email was sent in January 2019, six months before Epstein was arrested. As in the previous email to Maxwell, the sex trafficking victim's name has been redacted. In the email from Epstein to Wolff, the financier writes the victim's name, references Mar-a-Lago, then says Trump asked him to resign. Epstein says he was never a member, and goes on to say Trump "knew about the girls" and "asked Ghislaine to stop."