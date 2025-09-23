A Statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appeared at The National Mall The plaque says it is "in honor of friendship month." By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 23 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Navigating the current political climate is hard. Public opinion on several concerns is severely divided, with everyone attempting to prove that they're right. These ideological disagreements can lead to friendships and romantic relationships coming to an end. One of the best ways to vent frustrations related to politics is through art. Paintings, movies, and even statues molded for protesting can express the feelings that words just can't.

A particular statue was spotted at The National Mall, catching the attention of the internet. President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein are depicted on the piece of art, but the context behind the statue is what has many people talking. What does the statue featuring Donald and Jeffrey look like? Here's what we know about the mock monument that is taking over the internet, and what it's trying to express.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein hold hands in the statue.

The main reason why the statue featuring Donald and Jeffrey is going viral is because the politician and the financer are seen holding hands. The exhibition aims to highlight the friendship between the two convicted criminals in the wake of the investigation performed against Jeffrey. Below each man represented on the statue, a plaque is placed for everyone to see. The signs contain fragments of the alleged birthday post between Donald and Jeffrey that was revealed to the public in 2025.

According to The Washington Post's Joe Heim, the statue is located at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument. The protest art was placed there because of the location's proximity to the White House, and what the monuments represent for the United States as a country. Finding out if something is real in the age of social media and artificial intelligence can be complicated. The story gained traction when several reporters confirmed that the statue was real by visiting it on site.

What is the connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein?

Back when Jeffrey was sent to prison under the federal charges of sex trafficking of minors, people paid close attention to those who were associated with him. President Donald Trump was one of the first people who was identified to share a friendship with the criminal over the course of many years. Jeffrey's own brother confirmed that the pair were very good friends, going as far as to state that Donald constantly visited Jeffrey's office in the 1990s.

The crimes that Jeffrey was accused of included sexual abuse, human trafficking, and other horrifying issues. His close friendship with Donald Trump got people wondering if the President was also involved with Jeffrey's trafficking network. The truth might never come to light. According to the BBC, the White House doesn't plan on releasing everything it found during the investigation performed on Jeffrey Epstein.