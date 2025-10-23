Michael Wolff Is Suing Melania Trump, but Which Political Party Does He Vote For? Michael Wolff is one of the defining authors of the Trump era. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 23 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he hasn't been a central character in the Donald Trump story for some time, author Michael Wolff is still remembered for writing one of the first insider accounts of the Trump White House. Now, Wolff has returned to the spotlight following news that he was suing the First Lady over threats she made related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Wolff is suing the First Lady, many wanted to better understand which political party he most closely associates with. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Michael Wolff a Democrat?

Wolff has written four books about Donald Trump, starting with 2018's Fire and Fury, and those books have tended to be quite critical of the president. That would suggest, then, that Wolff is no fan of Trump's. Because he is first and foremost a journalist, though, Wolff has never publicly identified with either political party. He has, instead, seemed to let his writing speak for itself.

It's fair to say, then, that Wolff is a critic of President Trump, although we don't know which party he voted for before he became best known for his opposition to the president. He might be a Democrat, as most critics of the president are, but that's not a guarantee. Wolff doesn't spend much time discussing specific policy concerns, and instead is much more focused on the president's actions in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Michael Wolff suing Melania Trump?

In the lawsuit, Wolff claims that Melania threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit if he didn't retract statements about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein that he had made previously. In the lawsuit, Wolff said that Melania and her husband “have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them” with costly legal actions “to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally, and to extract unjustified payments and North Korean-style confessions and apologies.”

Michael Wolff, who helped expose Trump’s relationship with Epstein, is suing Melania Trump “I’d like nothing better than to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump under oath and find out all of the details of their relationship with Epstein.” Love it! pic.twitter.com/EmSufko7HZ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 23, 2025 Source: X/@harryjsisson

Article continues below advertisement

He added that the threats “are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights," per The Associated Press. In a statement from the First Lady, spokesperson Nicholas Clemens said that Melania is not prepared to back down from her demands that Wolff retract his claims.

“First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct," the statement said. Wolff claimed to The Daily Beast that Melania and Trump met through Jeffrey Epstein, and that she was "very involved" in his social circles. He never connected her to any of the crimes he committed.