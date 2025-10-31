Prince Andrew Is Getting Kicked out of His House, but His New Digs Are Still Pretty Nice Don't cry for the former prince. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Oct. 31 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Prince Charles is finally done messing around when it comes to his toxic younger brother. It's about time that Queen Elizabeth's so-called favorite son has to reckon with what he has been accused of. Back in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in Manhattan alleging she was trafficked by the financier. In the lawsuit, Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) on three separate occasions.

Windsor has always denied the allegations, but things came to a head following Giuffre's suicide and the promotion of her posthumous memoir. Nine days before the book's release in October 2025, correspondence between Windsor and Epstein revealed they were in contact after the former royal said he had severed ties with the convicted sex offender. In the wake of this news, Windsor has relinquished his titles and is moving. Where does he live now? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Prince Andrew will now primarily live on Sandringham Estate.

According to the Independent, Windsor has until the end of January 2026 to move out of the Royal Lodge, where he currently lives. There are talks to relocate Windsor to a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The Sandringham House is where the royal family has celebrated Christmas and New Year. It's also where Queen Elizabeth II delivered her first televised Christmas message in 1957, per Harper's Bazaar.

There are 150 properties on Sandringham Estate, which is made up of 16,000 acres of farmland and 3,500 acres of woodland. It is comprised of villages and hamlets with properties currently available within the estate's 13 villages. To give you an idea of where Windsor might be living, there is a two-bedroom red brick terraced house in Flitcham village listed for $1,278 per month. Windsor's residence will be privately funded by King Charles.

Source: Mega

Frogmore Cottage is also a possible residence for the former prince.

Per reports from The Sun, renovations are happening at Frogmore Cottage, which was previously renovated by Harry and Meghan in 2019. The couple lived there for a little over a year. Windsor reportedly told his older brother he would be willing to vacate Royal Lodge if he could move into his nephew's old pad. Perhaps Windsor is hoping to take advantage of the roughly $3 million put into the five-bedroom house.

An insider told the outlet that "workmen have been coming and going for weeks." Although Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been divorced since 1996, the two were still living together. She is looking to move to Adelaide Cottage, where the Prince and Princess of Wales previously lived. "The two-home solution remains firmly on the table, and reality has hit home, and forced them to look at it again," said the insider.