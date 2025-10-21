Virginia Giuffre Got More Than a Ton of Money out of Prince Andrew — Here's What We Know "The Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 21 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega; The Telegraph

The posthumous memoir of Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre goes into detail about what she suffered at the hands of the late financier and convicted sex offender. The alleged abuse also includes allegations against Prince Andrew, aka Andrew Albert Christian, who was friendly with Epstein. In January 2015, Giuffre filed court documents alleging that he sexually abused her on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 17.

Following Epstein's death in August 2019, Prince Andrew gave a strange interview with BBC reporter Emily Maitlis in which he claimed to have never met Giuffre. Maitlis reminded the prince that Giuffre commented on how sweaty he was while the two were dancing at a club. He responded by saying he had a "peculiar medical condition" that prevented him from sweating. A few years later, he paid Giuffre as part of a lawsuit settlement. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

How much did Prince Andrew pay Virginia Giuffre?

According to The Guardian, Prince Andrew paid Giuffre £12 million (a little over $16 million) in March 2022. Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, told the outlet they are looking into this settlement because "a lot of clarity" was needed. "Virginia Giuffre no longer is with us, but she has family," said Maskell. "It’s important that everyone has transparency. There is no space for obfuscation, no matter how embarrassing it is."

Maskell has been outspoken about Prince Andrew being stripped of his titles. After a conversation with King Charles on Oct. 17, 2025, Andrew agreed to surrender his titles. He will still remain a duke because only an act of parliament can remove that title. In an interview with the BBC, Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, said Andrew's decision to surrender his titles was a "joyous moment." He went on to say her kids would be proud of their mother because she is an American hero.

Giuffre claims Andrew hired people to harass her online.

In her memoir, Giuffre touched on the details of the settlement, revealing that her lawyers were looking for more than just money. "After casting doubt on my credibility for so long — Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me — the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well," she said.

The Metropolitan police are also looking into a claim that Andrew gave Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his police protection officer so they could "dig up dirt" on her, per The Guardian.

The mediation talks for the settlement lasted two days, during which Andrew admitted Giuffre suffered "both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks." He also applauded the other Epstein victims for standing up for themselves. Giuffre wrote that she got what she wanted from Andrew.