President Donald Trump Thinks Bryan Kohberger Should Explain Why He Murdered Four People "These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 22 2025, 6:09 p.m. ET

On July 2, 2025, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Back in November 2022, Kohberger broke into an off-campus house where three of the four victims lived and fatally stabbed the students. Two roommates were left unharmed.

Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, the date of which was repeatedly pushed back until the accused killer changed his plea. He struck a plea deal that dropped the death penalty in exchange for life without parole, and removed his ability to file an appeal. Reactions from the victims' families were mixed. Less than three weeks later, President Donald Trump weighed in on the Kohberger deal. Here's what we know.

Donald Trump made a surprising statement about Bryan Kohberger.

Trump used his own social networking site to share unsolicited opinions about Kohberger, mere days before his sentencing. On July 21, 2025, the president took to Truth Social in order to express his unhappiness over Kohberger's plea deal. "These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered," wrote Trump. The president suggested the court hear Kohberger's side of the story.

President Trump went on to say that while a life sentence is "tough," it's certainly better than the death penalty. He urged Ada County Judge Steven Hippler, of Idaho's 4th Judicial District, to let Kohberger reveal "why he did these horrible murders." Frustrated by the lack of transparency that might have come from a trial, the president said the judge should "make him explain what happened."

Kohberger has the right to remain silent.

Although Kohberger has pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, he still has rights per state and federal law. According to the Idaho Guilty Plea Advisory, Kohberger has the right to remain silent and does not have to say anything about the crimes he has committed. This applies to Kohberger's guilty plea, meaning he can't be compelled by the judge to provide a motive.

The Goncalves family refuses to stay silent when it comes to how they feel about the plea deal. Their daughter Kaylee was one of the victims, and since her death, Kaylee's father has been outspoken and very public about every step of the judicial process. He, too, is angry about the lack of a trial.

After President Trump shared his statement on Truth Social, a screenshot of it was shared on The Goncalves Family Facebook page. Steve Goncalves wrote that while he prefers to avoid politics on that page, he was "absolutely shocked" by the president's post. He went on to say that this further demonstrated how much the victims mattered. "You are so loved and your nature, your light, your entire being is so bright and visible," said Steve.