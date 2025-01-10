Jakeema May Have Second Thoughts About Her Future With Donny on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Jakeema's name is part of Donny's conduct report. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 10 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

There's already plenty about Jakeema and Donny's relationship on Love During Lockup to worry about outside of Jakeema now having concerns about his behavior while incarcerated. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Jan. 10 episode of Love During Lockup, Jakeema learns about Donny's conduct report and his apparent intent to sell drugs to other inmates.

The worst part is that, because Donny used Jakeema's CashApp account while in prison, her name is on the report. If it wasn't bad enough that Donny can't seem to stay out of trouble, now Jakeema may be rethinking their relationship altogether. She has two sons from a previous relationship to worry about, and if Donny can't learn from his mistakes, he might lose all three of them.

Source: WE tv

Jakeema is worried about Donny's conduct report on 'Love During Lockup.'

In the clip, Jakeema reads a conduct report about Donny's behavior in prison. In the report, it says that Donny made plans to sell drugs to someone, who would then distribute those drugs to other inmates. The report mentions K2, a synthetic marijuana, Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, "paper folds of marijuana," and tobacco.

"What I'm reading is insane," Jakeema says in the clip. "Like, drugs? I'm not being a part of that. I have too much to lose. I have my own life, I have kids, and my kids only have me at the end of the day. If that is the case that [Donny] is procuring drugs, I will be hurt. Like, a knife in my heart, hurt."

Up until this point, Jakeema has been supportive of Donny while he is incarcerated. She hasn't been totally honest with her family about where her boyfriend is or how they even met, but she is intent on making things work while he is in prison and until he is released. This misconduct, however, could cause Jakeema to change her mind about Donny altogether.

Donny might have access to Jakeema's CashApp account.

When Jakeema reads more of Donny's conduct letter in the Love During Lockup clip, she sees that her name, and her CashApp name is listed as the way Donny was paid for the drugs that were to be distributed to other inmates. Now, technically, Jakeema's name is tied to someone else's drug charge.

With her being involved in small way, unbeknownst to her, Jakeema has a lot of concerns about her relationship with Donny, especially since she has made her feelings clear about any illegal activity. In the clip, she says that Donny knows that when it comes to drugs, that's a deal-breaker for her.