Jakeema Is Ready To Come Clean About Boyfriend Donny on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Jakeema's dad thinks Donny is in the military. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

The only thing harder for some Love During Lockup couples than having a complicated long distance relationship is sharing the details with family and friends. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Dec. 20 episode of Love During Lockup, Jakeema reveals that no one knows the truth about Donny just yet. This includes her dad, who believes Donny is absent because he is in the military.

Article continues below advertisement

Before she shares the truth with anyone else, Jakeema wants to tell her twin sons about Donny, and she might have plans to come clean to her other loved ones about her incarcerated boyfriend. But after the military lie sort of fell into her lap, it might be harder than she thinks to explain to the people in her life who Donny is. There's also the matter of convincing them to support the relationship, even if Donny will remain incarcerated for the foreseeable future.

Source: WE tv

Article continues below advertisement

Jakeema says no one knows that Donny is in prison on 'Love During Lockup.'

In the Love During Lockup clip, Jakeema reveals that no one knows the truth about Donny, who is incarcerated at the moment. Although she has a relationship with him, the other people closest to her don't know that he is in prison, and they certainly don't know why. At some point, though, Jakeema will have to reveal the truth, despite her need for privacy.

"I haven't told anybody that Donny is in prison," Jakeema tells producers in the clip. "I feel like it's a stigma, having an incarcerated boyfriend. I feel like it's not their business. I'm very private." She also reveals that her dad "made an assumption" about Donny being in the military. And since that felt easier to Jakeema than revealing the truth, she "went with it." She even went as far as to say that Donny is stationed in Hawaii. It's clear that the lie is getting a bit out of hand.

Article continues below advertisement

'Love During Lockup's Jakeema has twin sons.

Not only are Jakeema's friends and family unaware about who Donny really is, but so are her sons, King and Legend. They don't even know that the reason they moved from Texas to Ohio was so Jakeema could be closer to where Donny is incarcerated. She explains in the clip that she told her sons that Donny works on a boat rather than share the truth with them. But, she admits, she has to tell them now that they are going to meet Donny at the next visit.