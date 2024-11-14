Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Love During Lockup' Is Back With a Handful of Hopeful Couples and Plenty of Drama (EXCLUSIVE) 'Love During Lockup' includes one couple that has a third person involved. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 14 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

For most fans of the Love After Lockup franchise on WE tv, there's nothing quite like getting a new show at any given time throughout the year. And, thanks to an exclusive look at the 2024 season of Love During Lockup, viewers can see a taste of what to expect from the reality series that shows the really difficult moments for each couple.

Speaking of which, the eight episodes that begin on Dec. 13 show a handful of couples from different backgrounds and circumstances. What they have in common, however, is the desire to make things work despite the fact that one partner is incarcerated and the other remains on the outside. In an exclusive look at the season, the drama is very real, and would you expect anything less?

Source: WE tv

The 'Love During Lockup' 2024 season sneak peek is here.

In the sneak peek for the 2024 season of Love During Lockup, we meet the couples as they deal with the struggles of a different kind of long distance relationship. When one of the men talks about finding his "soulmate" in an incarcerated woman, he admits that he married her knowing that her release date would be seven years down the line.

Elsewhere, another man admits that his history with women isn't great. What does that mean for his significant other on Love During Lockup? For his sake, hopefully nothing too damaging. "I would definitely consider myself a conman when it comes to women," he says. "I'm just hoping it doesn't blow up in my face." Famous last words.

The cast features one couple with a third person involved.

While all of the Love During Lockup couples have a certain amount of drama to bring to the table, it's Kate, Hunter, and Kayleigh that offer a different kind of relationship for viewers to try to understand. Kate and Hunter were together first, but when she insisted he branch out and find a "sugar mama" on a dating website, he did. Enter Kayleigh, who Hunter is so serious about that he proposes to her. But he's still technically with Kate.