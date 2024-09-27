Troy's Ex Doesn't Want Their Daughter Near His Girlfriend: "She's a Stranger" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Since his release from prison, Love After Lockup star Troy has become entangled in a drama-filled situation involving his girlfriend, Zeruiah, and his ex, Yona. The two ladies don't get along at all, and it seems unlikely that things will improve anytime soon.

This is evident in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, where Troy chats with Yona about co-parenting their daughter. Tensions rise as Yona expresses her reluctance to let their daughter spend time with Zeruiah, leading to a heated confrontation between the former couple.

Source: YouTube Yona and Troy clash over co-parenting their daughter in an exclusive 'Love After Lockup' clip.

Troy and Yona clash over co-parenting their daughter on 'Love After Lockup.'

The clip starts with Troy and his ex, Yona, standing by her car. He soon broaches the topic of co-parenting, asking her how she wants to raise their daughter together. "Well, you live in Syracuse, and she lives in Buffalo," Yona says. "But soon, she'll be out of school, it'll be summer."

Troy suggests that once the summer hits, he could take their daughter for a week or two, However, Yona immediately shoots him down, repeatedly telling him "No."

Troy assures Yona that their daughter will be safe with him, but she tells him she's "not comfortable" with their daughter being in Syracuse and doesn't want her around Troy's girlfriend, Zeruiah.

When Troy asks why she doesn't want their daughter near Zeruiah, Yona doesn't back in her response. She says, "That's a stranger, you don't know her. ... You're just now meeting her in the real world! You knew her from a phone call and a visit, so, once you get to know her and all of that stuff, then maybe we can cross that road. But as of right now, she's a stranger." Troy then tells Yona she's doing "the most," which she firmly disputes.

Source: YouTube Troy's girlfriend, Zeruiah, briefly appears in an exclusive 'Love After Lockup' clip.

In a confessional, Yona elaborates on her reasons for keeping their daughter away from Zeruiah: "I don't want her around my daughter. I don't care for her," she says. "Why would I trust you around my child when you didn't like me from [the jump]?" Yona continues. "You never even knew me, you never even got to know me. You're going off of [Troy's] hurt, basically ... You didn't get to know me for yourself."