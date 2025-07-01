Disgraced American Apparel CEO Dov Charney Still Makes Clothes and Still Says He's Innocent Dov Charney simply rinsed and repeated his own company. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 1 2025, 6:37 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

In 2003, American Apparel opened its first retail store in Echo Park, which back then was described as a hipster part of Los Angeles. It still is, but the rent in that area is now three times more than it used to be. The store wasn't very big and was located in a small, unassuming shopping center that was next to a Mexican food stand called the Burrito King. The King is still there, but American Apparel is not.

It's hard to describe the strange joy one felt when walking into a store that was a sea of monochromatic colors. What was so special about their t-shirts, terry cloth shorts, knee socks, and gym bags that weren't really suitable for the gym? It was all down to the branding, which included impossibly thin and questionably young models, all looking terribly cool. The person behind this movement was Dov Charney, who was later fired as CEO. Where is he now? Here's what we know.



Where is Dov Charney now?

Charney was fired in December 2014 following an internal investigation conducted by American Apparel, per the Los Angeles Times. The company terminated Charney for "cause in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement." Paula Schneider, a longtime fashion industry executive, took over for Charney as CEO. She told ABC News that he was fired for violating their sexual harassment and anti-discrimination policies as well as misusing corporate assets.

Charney has denied all allegations against him. In 2016, Charney started another clothing company called Los Angeles Apparel. Everything they sell looks a lot like American Apparel used to look, right down to the models. In May 2025, the company announced via Instagram that they were opening a New York City location in the summer of 2025.

What is Dov Charney's net worth following his ousting from American Apparel?

Despite the apparent success of this new venture, Bloomberg reported that Charney filed for bankruptcy in March 2022. He owed $30 million to a hedge fund involved with American Apparel, which is now available via online sales only. Like Charney, the company had to file for bankruptcy twice. While figuring out how to repay his debts, Charney was able to temporarily put a pause on all debt collection.

At its peak, American Apparel was bringing in more than $600 million in sales. When Charney tried to take back control of the company, he borrowed $20 million from the hedge fund Standard General LP. Obviously, that did not work out, and because of the bankruptcy, it was revealed that Charney had assets and debts of as much as $50 million each. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Charney is worth $500,000.