Here Are 7 Brands Like Brandy Melville, but With More Sizes Brandy Melville's working philosophy seems to be that if you fit in their clothes, great. If not, too bad. However, consumers have other options. By Melissa Willets Apr. 12 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

In case you missed it, the super-trendy clothing brand Brandy Melville was the subject of a Max documentary that highlights some of the controversies surrounding the Italian-founded label.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion looks at one issue in particular: How the covet-worthy teen store, which also houses a sub-brand called John Galt, sells one size only. That's right; Brandy Melville's working philosophy seems to be that if you fit in their clothes, great. If not, too bad. Obviously this approach doesn't sit well with many consumers. But what if you love the beachy vibe of the on-trend looks? Well, here are seven brands like Brandy Melville, that offer actual sizes.

Forever 21

One of the things customers love about Brandy Melville is the company's trendy basics, which you'll easily find at Forever 21, but in multiple sizes. As a bonus, the discount chain offers well-priced styles that are comparable to Brandy Melville's styles.

SHEIN

Tweens and teens love SHEIN's vast selection of trendy looks, while parents are all about the company's super-accessible prices. The brand caters to all sizes and shapes as well, so you can't go wrong!

Aerie

Aerie's basics make perfect wardrobe staples for teens and adults, too. It must be said that the store is pricier than other alternatives, unless you're lucky enough to stumble upon a sale. But if you're digging Brandy Melville's '90s-inspired aesthetic, you'll find some similar looks at Aerie, including baby tees. The store is also a go-to destination for cute athleisure looks.

American Eagle

American Eagle is a great denim destination for all body types, and the styles are often priced to buy in multiples. Meanwhile, the '90s vibe is alive and well at this chain, and definitely ranks among the top shopping spots for tweens and teens who might otherwise gravitate toward Brandy Melville.

Urban Outfitters

If you love '90s grunge, Urban Outfitters should be your top shopping destination. Graphic baby tees abound, but buyer beware: The prices may create a moment of sticker shock. That said, the Courtney Love-inspired styles, available in more than one size unlike Brandy Melville, are unique and endlessly fun to browse.

American Apparel

Shop basics and trends at American Apparel, which also prides itself on offering customers ethically and globally sourced, sweatshop-free items. Indeed, if looking good and being good to the planet and humankind is your vibe, you should definitely check out American Apparel.

Lulus

Lulus is another well-priced alternative to Brandy Melville if the one-size-fits-all approach is simply not an option for your body or your worldview. The brand specializes in dresses for special occasions and every day, but also offers fun denim looks and basics as well.

