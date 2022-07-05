'Evil' Star Kurt Fuller Hints Dr. Boggs Will be Manipulated by Leland in Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Though he's a skeptic regarding supernatural occurrences and the existence of ethereal beings, Dr. Kurt Boggs' strong scientific viewpoint begins to unravel after encountering a demon in the Season 2 finale of the Paramount+ (formerly airing on CBS) drama Evil.

With his world no longer simply black-and-white, Season 3 shows the therapist coming to terms with the idea that angels and demons do exist. Was the demon just a figment of his imagination?