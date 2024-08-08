Home > Human Interest The Naked Body of Dr. Devon Hoover Was Found in a Crawlspace — His Family Might Have Answers The naked body of Dr. Devon Hoover was found rolled up in a blood-soaked carpet, inside a crawlspace in his attic. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 8 2024, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WXYZ-TV Detroit (video still)

An abandoned SUV with what appeared to be blood in its interior was discovered on Detroit's westside on April 22, 2023, reported WDIV. Police were called to the scene because the white Range Rover was blocking someone's driveway. After identifying the owner of the vehicle, law enforcement went to their home. The homeowner didn't answer when they knocked, but little did police know they would be back the next day.

Dr. Devon Hoover's family reached out to Detroit authorities on April 23 when he didn't end up visiting his dying mother, who lived in Indiana. After going to his house, they realized this was the man who owned the SUV. After seeing blood on Hoover's back door, they forced their way into the house and conducted a thorough search. They soon found his dead body. Here's what we know.

Dr. Devon Hoover's family was on the receiving end of truly awful news.

Law enforcement discovered Hoover's body hidden in a crawlspace in his attic. He was wrapped in a bloody carpet and was naked except for a pair of socks. An autopsy later revealed his cause of death was two gunshots to the head, and it was ruled a homicide. After doing a forensic analysis of his cell phone, police learned that on the day he was killed, Hoover traveled to and from one area of Detroit before stopping at Fairlane Mall in Dearborn, Mich., per People.

Law enforcement also learned that roughly 4,000 text messages were exchanged between Hoover and a man named Desmond Burks. The two were allegedly engaged in an intimate relationship, reported ABC News. "On occasion, Desmond Burks would charge Dr. Hoover for these sexual services," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy during a press conference.

Where is Desmond Burks now?

Five days after Hoover's body was found, police labeled Burks a person of interest and questioned him about his friendship with the doctor. This did not lead to an arrest. The next night, someone broke into Hoover's home and stole his phone, wallet, two designer watches worth $6,000, and $7,500 in cash. There were also "multiple fraudulent financial transactions made from the doctor's bank accounts," said Worthy.

Burks was in police custody for a few days before he was finally released on May 2, 2023. Nearly a year later, Burks would be arrested for an entirely different reason. In April 2024, 67-year-old Reda Saleh accidentally bumped the back of Burks's car at an intersection in Detroit. Both men got out of their respective vehicles and began to argue. Burks allegedly punched Saleh and left him in the street. He died May 11, 2024, from his injuries, which led to a charge of second-degree murder for Burks.