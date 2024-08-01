Home > Viral News > Influencers Dr Disrespect Breaks Internet Silence With Cryptic Chess Post on X "Is this you playing with a minor?" By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 1 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: x/@drdisrespect

It's been four years since mega-popular streamer Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch, and just over a month since he finally admitted the reason for his ban: He was caught inappropriately messaging a minor on the platform. In his statement, he told fans that he would be taking an "extended vacation" with his family, but would not be leaving content creation altogether: "They want me to disappear... yeah f--king right."

And now, it seems that he plans to make good on that promise. In a cryptic X post made on July 31, Dr Disrespect shared a photo of himself playing chess with someone who seems to be playing checkers — and the internet has plenty to say. What's going on?



Dr Disrespect's chess post has drawn a lot of questioning.

It's the old adage: You're playing checkers while I'm playing chess. It's meant to mean that the chess player is always one step ahead, or that they're playing a bigger, more complex game. That seems to be the intent behind Dr Disrespect's post, though with no caption, he's made no indication of who he's referring to as the checkers player.

Is it Twitch? Not likely, as he's been permanently banned from the platform — and with an outright admission of his wrongdoing, it's unlikely that they'll reinstate him any time soon, and he'll probably continue to distance himself from the company going forward.

Maybe he's talking about his haters? That's what some fans seem to think, at least on social media. In response to his post, one X user wrote, "Still No. 1, champ. Don’t worry about these weirdos." However, it's all speculation at this point.

Until Dr Disrespect provides a little more information — which we're sure he'll do soon — it's pretty unclear who he's trying to reference. However, in the absence of context, plenty of jokes are being made at the streamer's expense. "Is this you playing with a minor?" one person said, to which Doc oh so creatively replied, "Good one she/her."