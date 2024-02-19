Distractify
Did Tejano Singer Selena Quintanilla Have an Affair? Dr. Ricardo Martinez Claims They Did

When asked about his alleged affair with Selena Quintanilla, Dr. Ricardo Martinez said he was "willing to change his life for her." Has he lied?

The life and death of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla has been the subject of films and documentaries since she was murdered on March 31, 1995. The details of that night have often come into question as her killer, Yolanda Saldivar, has always maintained it was an accident. In February 2024, Oxygen allowed Saldivar to tell her version of events in a docuseries titled Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.

Something Saldivar has alleged is that Selena was having an affair with a man by the name of Dr. Ricardo Martinez. Naturally this is a complicated situation. Here's what we know about this scandalous accusation.

Dr. Richardo Martinez initially denied having an affair with Selena.

In the docuseries, Saldivar claimed that Selena described her first meeting with Martinez as "love at first sight." She went on to say that they grew more affectionate with each other and would often hold hands and kiss. Saldivar said their relationship made her uncomfortable because not only was Selena being unfaithful to her husband, but Saldivar was frequently tasked with lying for them. However during Saldivar's trial, Martinez denied having an affair.

In his deposition, Martinez said their relationship was strictly a business one. He was helping Selena set up another boutique location in Mexico. The singer was also a fashion designer and had opened up to stores in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Texas. Evidently she was looking to open up a third. While no physical evidence could be found that supported this claim, Saldivar's relatives did come across a questionable item while going through her things.

Part of the docuseries features Saldivar's family shedding new light on her story by revisiting personal items. One of them was a red enveloped with the words "Docrtor's Secret," written on them. Inside was a tiny card with an inscription that reads, "Selena, I love you. Your friend forever, Ricardo."

In August 2012, Dr. Ricardo Martinez came clean about his alleged affair with Selena.

In an August 2012 interview with Univision, Martinez went into great detail about his supposed affair with Selena. According to him, they met when he brought his daughters to one of her concerts in Monterrey, Mexico. Afterwards they went backstage so his children could get autographs. While there, Selena asked if he wanted one and then proceeded to sign the pocket of his jeans.

A few days later Slena apparently reached out to Martinez, a well-respected plastic surgeon, because she wanted to inquire about a cosmetic procedure. Martinez claimed he performed liposuction on the Tejano singer and added they were immediately attracted to each other. He was infatuated with her and said their interest was "chemical." Although both were married, they fell in love said Martinez.

The couple found ways to meet, and Martinez handled all of the details in order to make sure they would be protected while spending time together. Saldivar was usuallly there as a chaperone of sorts. Martinez said Selena was too trusting of Saldivar but he was able to see right through her.

Martinez thought that Saldivar was dangerous and was jealous of their relationship. Martinez also claimed Saldivar felt threatened because she was losing Selena and the power she had over the popular singer. When reflecting upon that time, Martinez said he was "willing to change his life for her."

