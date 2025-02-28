Drew Tarver's Parents Show up for Their Child — and Drink Margaritas "Two [margaritas] got me and mom lit. She is now 'taking a quick nap' in the truck." By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 28 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Before he was a big hit actor in Mindy Kaling's hit sports comedy Running Point, Drew Tarver was a comedian who wore a mustache and shouted at people. But even before that, he was a young man starting out in the world.

Young Drew came from a supportive family with two sisters, a brother, and two supportive parents who have stood by their child as he rose to fame, came out as bisexual later in life, and started making a name for himself in Hollywood. Here's what we know about Drew's parents.

What do we know about Drew Tarver's parents?

Unfortunately for fans looking to learn about Drew's parents, they keep a low profile online. And Drew seems to follow suit, not mentioning his parents by name or tagging them in social media.

However, we do know some things, and it's enough to have us very intrigued about the family Drew grew up in. For instance, in one The Other Two red carpet photo, Drew poses with castmates and his parents. In the photo, Drew's dad is grinning while clutching a phone, and he captioned it, "My dad took a call on the red carpet." Clearly, mom and dad Tarver and happy to show up for their son and celebrate his big career wins.

In another photo shared on social media, Drew's mom appears to be laughing while turning away from the camera. Drew snaps the selfie with his mouth gaping open, with the caption reading, "Two [margaritas] got me and mom lit. She is now 'taking a quick nap' in the truck."

Drew experienced a family of a different kind on 'Running Point.'

Luckily for Drew, the family he was born from isn't the only family he knows. Or at least, the only family one of his characters knows. In an interview about Running Point, Drew, Scott MacArthur, and Jay Ellis sat down to discuss the family they've discovered of a different sort.

Running Point, released on Netflix in February 2025, is a family-centric sports comedy that comes from the minds of Mindy Kaling, David Stassen, and Ike Barinholtz. In the interview, with Decider, Scott described the series as "a workplace comedy set inside a family."

Scott added, "It genuinely has something for everybody in your household. You have sports, you have family, you have romance — that’s really a testament to Mindy [Kaling] being able to corral that entire world into one show.”

And Drew agreed: “I think there’s a lot of family dynamic comedy in this show that I have pitched to my family to tune in and be like, ‘Hey, it’s kind of how we act sometimes towards each other.'"

