DripDrop OC and Ace of Hearts Team Up to Show That Fashion Can Truly Make a Difference “We wanted to show that fashion isn’t just about trends. It’s about community." By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 20 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Drip Drop OC

When streetwear, art, and charity collide, something powerful happens. That’s exactly the case with the latest collaboration between DripDrop OC, a rising streetwear brand based in Southern California, and Ace of Hearts Project, a nonprofit focused on helping children born with congenital heart defects. Together, they’re launching a community-first initiative that’s redefining what it means to wear your values.

Article continues below advertisement

This summer, DripDrop OC is doing more than just releasing limited-edition drops. It’s leading a movement built around compassion, creativity, and community impact. The upcoming event invites young fashion lovers, local artists, and supporters of the cause to come together for a day dedicated to giving back.

A Charity Drop That Means Something

The event will feature exclusive one-of-one pieces from DripDrop OC, live customization stations for sneakers and apparel, and live music from local talent. Proceeds from all purchases will go directly to Ace of Hearts Project, a nonprofit that provides life-saving surgeries and emotional support for children battling congenital heart conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Drip Drop OC

DripDrop founder Cana Dominguez said the partnership is about more than just fashion. “We wanted to show that fashion isn’t just about trends. It’s about community,” he shared. “Every piece sold helps a kid fighting for their life and that’s real impact.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ace of Ace of Hearts echoed that sentiment, noting, “Our mission has always been about love and healing. We’re beyond grateful to work with a brand like DripDrop that really understands the importance of using influence to give back.”

Source: Drip Drop OC

Article continues below advertisement

What to Expect at the Event

Visitors can look forward to: Exclusive streetwear releases by DripDrop OC

Live art and apparel customization

A curated music experience

This collaboration aims to bring together the creative energy of Orange County’s youth with a purpose that resonates far beyond style. Whether you’re passionate about fashion, philanthropy, or both, this is one event not to miss.

Article continues below advertisement

How to Get Involved

Those interested in participating or supporting the cause can learn more at the official websites: DripDropOC.com

AceOfHeartsProject.com

Both organizations are also active on social media, where they will share event updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and stories from the children whose lives are being impacted.