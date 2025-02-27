Driving Through Danger: The U.S. Roads with the Highest Accident Rates All 10 of the deadliest stretches of road are in either Texas or Florida. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 27 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Clark Van Der Beken from Unsplash

While National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows that fatal crashes are on the decline across the United States, traffic accidents are still a frequent occurrence on American roads.

Part of this tragedy is due to America’s crumbling infrastructure, but humans are to blame, too. No matter how much the government tries to make the roads safer and save lives, drivers continue to put one another at risk by speeding, driving while drunk, and texting and driving — even at high speeds.

According to the NHTSA, 10 highways have the infamous title of the most deaths per mile. All 10 of the deadliest stretches of road are in either Texas or Florida, both known for densely packed urban areas and confusing interchanges. However, this doesn’t mean that those in other states are safe, either. Today, we’ll explore the highest accident-rate roads in the U.S. so that you can protect yourself from tragedy.

I–95: The Nation’s Deadliest Highway

I-95 is the longest north-south highway in the United States. With over 1,900 miles of road, it passes through 15 states and the District of Columbia, including Florida, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine. It also has the most fatalities per mile of any highway, with 284 deaths in 2019.

This passage has a shocking fatality rate of 14.88 deaths per 100 miles, with the worst stretch being near Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. One singular mile of this road saw 24 deaths between 2000 and 2019, which is 50 times the average death rate for a highway.

Part of the reason this area is so treacherous is that there is a sharp 90-degree turn on one of the off-ramps, which makes it nearly impossible to navigate at high speeds. Sadly, it’s also known for road rage and shootouts, such as the Jan. 27, 2025, incident where a man was shot in the neck while driving.

I–20: The South’s Most Dangerous Route

Passing from the western extremities of Texas up to Columbia, S.C., I-20 is the second deadliest road in the United States, with 13.52 fatalities per 100 miles. Its most hazardous area is in Atlanta, Ga., between exits 44-53. In 2019 alone, this 10-mile section caused 83 fatal crashes and 89 deaths.

The high rates of crashes on this dangerous highway are due to the fact that it transitions quickly from quiet rural areas to dense urban sprawl. Many of the South’s largest cities, including Dallas, Texas; Jackson, Miss.; and Atlanta, Ga., lie along its pathway, which makes fatal accidents more likely.

I–5: Known for California Catastrophes

The I-5 is a major Pacific Northwest passageway connecting California, Washington, and Oregon. It passes through some of these states’ largest cities, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, and Seattle.

This highway is popular with commercial vehicles, increasing the risk of traffic deaths for those in smaller cars and trucks. On average, I-5 has 13.47 fatalities per 100 miles of road, with the total number of deaths listed as 186 in 2019. The deadliest stretch of the road is in San Diego County, which ranks 13th in the country for traffic-related fatalities.

I–75: Mayhem from North to South

Also known as the Transamerica Highway, I-75 is an important connecting point for North and South; it’s also the only interstate highway that connects Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to the rest of America.

Winding through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan, I-75 experiences significant variations in climate and terrain that can make navigation difficult even for the most seasoned traveler.

Thanks to the terrifying winter weather in Michigan, it’s no wonder that the area around Detroit, Mich., is the deadliest stretch of I-75, with 86 deaths from 2000-2019. Overall, I-75 has 13.75 fatal crashes per 100 miles.

I–35: The Texan Killer Road

Passing through Texas on its way to the Great Plains, I-35 is no stranger to tragedy. It traverses three major cities in the Lone Star State: San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. This alone can account for the huge number of injuries along the highway due to these cities’ high population.

Still, it also passes through other major cities, such as Norman, Okla.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Minneapolis, Minn. The sudden transition from empty rural lanes to busy urban congestion can catch many unawares.

Overall, crash data from the NHTSA reported 197 deaths along this highway in 2019. Exits 49B-60A near Dallas, Texas, had the most deaths of any path in the state, with 148 deaths in 20 years.

I–15: Rocky Mountain Tragedy

I-15 is part of the CANAMEX Corridor, an enormously important passage that stretches from the Mexican-American border to the Canadian border. On its way from San Diego County to the Alberta passageway, it passes through California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, and Montana, making it popular with long-haul truckers.

However, I-15 hugs the Rocky Mountains, creating perilous mountain passes and steep drop-offs. It is also a popular way to reach Las Vegas, which may cause many to ignore traffic laws and speed. Data shows that there are approximately 11.02 deaths per 100 miles along I-15, with the most dangerous stretch being near Las Vegas.

I–40: Transcontinental Terror

This highway serves California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina. In addition to its significant commercial importance, I-40 is highly trafficked because it allows tourists access to beautiful sites like Petrified Forest National Park and Mojave National Preserve.

I-40 moves through deserts and prairies on its way to North Carolina, with many areas being quite remote. The large vehicles that use it to move freight also cause a significant number of fiery traffic deaths when overtired truckers start to drift into other lanes. Two hundred fifty-three people lost their lives along this route in 2019, with an average of 9.89 deaths per 100 miles.

I–70: A Perilous Freight Corridor

Beginning at a junction of I-15 in Utah, I-70 has been compared to the Trans-Siberian Railroad because it passes through such harsh, formidable terrain. Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland are all serviced by I-70.

Part of what makes I-70 so hazardous is that it passes through both of America’s most iconic mountain ranges: the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachian Mountains. These tight mountain passes, huge drop-offs, and steep downgrades are all difficult for large trucks to navigate, which can lead to tragic deaths. There were 158 fatalities on the I-70 in 2019, averaging 7.35 fatal crashes per 100 miles.

I–80: Echoes of the Fatal Oregon Trail

I-80 cuts across the continent from California to New Jersey. It closely follows the path of the Lincoln Highway, which was the first road across the US, but it also has ties to more nefarious passages: the Oregon Trail and the California Trail, both known for their high death rates.

While those along I-80 no longer have to worry about their cattle dying of thirst like on the Oregon Trail, they do have to contend with scorching deserts, monotonous plains, and confusing interchanges. The Chicago metropolitan area is especially dangerous, with 62 fatal crashes from 2000 to 2019. Overall, I-80 had 209 fatalities in 2019, with 7.21 deaths for every 100 miles.

US-41: The Midwest’s Fatal Throughway

US-41 is the only non-interstate road that ranks in the top 10 for most dangerous roads in the United States. While it starts in the South, US-41 is most known for the perilous stretches in the Chicago metropolitan area, which are notorious for tragic crashes.

The interweaving exits, poor road conditions, and high commercial traffic can all lead to deadly traffic accidents. There were 141 fatalities along this road in 2019, or 7.02 deaths for each 100 miles.

What to Do If You’re Injured in a Car Accident

Whether you’re traveling lonely roads in North Dakota, like I-94, or busy Florida sprawl like I-90, serious accidents are a sad fact of life throughout the U.S., even with increasing road safety measures.

Every driver must know what to do if they’re hurt in a crash. Always call the police, gather contact details, and go to the hospital for a full examination. Next, you should call a lawyer from the area near the accident. For example, if you’re hurt on I-80 or US-41, you can call a Chicago car accident attorney for a free consultation about your legal rights.

A lawyer is essential to getting fair compensation, as they can examine crash data, evaluate your case, and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure that you get the funds you deserve.