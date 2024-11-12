Home > FYI Durana Elmi Celebrates Elegance and Empowerment With Her Modern Luxury San Diego Cover Launch Party Durana’s story of mentorship and empowerment resonated deeply with the guests, including other prominent figures such as Jill Ellis, Ali Razavi, and Hooman Shahidi. By Reese Watson Published Nov. 12 2024, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Modern Luxury/WN-Agency

The recent cover launch party for Durana Elmi on the cover of Modern Luxury San Diego was a dazzling celebration at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event brought together some of San Diego’s most influential figures, shining a spotlight on Durana’s inspiring achievements. As the co-founder of Cymbiotika, Durana has paved the way for women in wellness and entrepreneurship, earning accolades such as being named Business Woman of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal.

The night was made even more memorable with an intimate performance by 13-year-old Press Lamas-Richie, the talented daughter of Nik Richie, CEO of Warrior Network Agency (WNA). A natural performer, Press stunned the audience with a heartfelt tribute to Durana, further highlighting the supportive community of women and allies in the room. As the granddaughter of Lorenzo Lamas and the great-granddaughter of Arlene Dahl, Press carries a powerful legacy of artistry in her bloodline, with the late Fernando Lamas, the iconic actor, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to her family history.

Durana’s journey is one of resilience, from her early life in Afghanistan to becoming a pioneer in the wellness industry. Cymbiotika’s success continues to grow exponentially. Her commitment to giving back is evident through her involvement with initiatives supporting Afghan refugees and her focus on empowering women.

