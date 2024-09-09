Home > FYI Durana Elmi Makes History with Ceremonial First Pitch at Padres Game With Manny Machado Durana Elmi made history as the first Afghan woman to throw a first pitch in Major League Baseball (MLB). By Reese Watson Published Sept. 9 2024, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Warrior Network Agency

Last Friday night, history was made at Petco Park as Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika and a trailblazing Afghan-American, stepped up to the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch at the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game. Elmi's pitch was not just a ceremonial gesture; it was a statement of empowerment and resilience, marking her as the first Afghan woman to throw a first pitch in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Elmi, who warmed up with Padres legend Manny Machado before the game, delivered an impressive 71 mph fastball on the outside edge of the strike zone, demonstrating that women can excel in any arena. Her pitch, a culmination of three months of rigorous training, was a testament to her dedication, focus, and unwavering belief that barriers can be broken.

"To be on that mound, representing not just myself but Afghan women everywhere, was truly an honor," said Elmi. "This pitch symbolizes the strides we are making as women, showing the world that we can achieve anything we set our minds to."

Source: Warrior Network Agency Durana Elmi on the field with Padres legend Manny Machado.

The ceremonial first pitch was the result of extensive preparation, with coaching support from her brother Shahab Elmi and media mogul Nik Richie, both of whom are passionate advocates for Elmi's endeavors. Their combined efforts ensured that Elmi was ready for the moment, making every second of her three-month training count.

"Durana’s commitment to excellence is inspiring," said Nik Richie, CEO of WNA , who played a key role in guiding Elmi during her warm-up. "Seeing her throw that pitch with such confidence was incredible. She’s setting an example for everyone, proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible."

Elmi’s pitch not only captivated the crowd but also sparked conversations about representation and breaking down barriers in sports. As the COO of Cymbiotika, a leading wellness brand, Elmi is no stranger to shattering glass ceilings. Her influence extends beyond the business world, as she continuously champions diversity, empowerment, and the pursuit of dreams, regardless of one's background.

Source: Warrior Network Agency

The Padres organization, known for its community engagement and support of diverse voices, welcomed Elmi with open arms, highlighting the significance of her achievement not just for the MLB but for the broader community. Fans cheered loudly as Elmi’s fastball zipped across the plate, making it clear that her presence on the mound was more than a ceremonial nod—it was a moment of genuine triumph.